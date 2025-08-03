Levi Wallace Signs with Jacksonville Jaguars: Roll Call
Former Alabama cornerback Levi Wallace signed a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars today.
Wallace, a seven-year NFL veteran and former undrafted free agent, has spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Denver Broncos.
Wallace started his Alabama career on the scout team but earned a scholarship during fall camp in 2016, where he played in 11 games. Wallace was an integral part of the 2017 national championship team, starting in all 14 games and leading the team with 15 pass breakups
Did You Notice?
- Three Alabama waterski team members participated in the IWWF Under-21 World Championships this weekend. Senior Samantha Hill placed ninth in the jump event with a 130-foot leap, Senior Emma Goldstein placed 23rd in slalom with 1 @ 35' off, and Sophomore Gage Kacprowicz had the longest jump of the tournament in the preliminary round of 205 feet but unfortunately suffered an injury on his first jump of the finals, placing him in a tie for 11th.
- Eric Francis won gold in the discus event at the adapted athletics nationals.
- Chris Robinson advanced to the finals of the US Track and Field championships with a PR in the 400-meter hurdles.
- Jaylen Waddle sat down and asked teammate Tyreek Hill some questions.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
27 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 3, 1981: The famous John Hannah cover edition of Sports Illustrated hit newsstands with the headline: “The Best Offensive Lineman of All Time.”
August 3, 1985: Choking with emotion as he talked about his college mentor Paul "Bear" Bryant, Joe Namath received a standing ovation in Canton, Ohio, during his induction ceremonies into the NFL Hall of Fame. Among the other inductees were former Dallas Cowboy quarterback Roger Staubach and NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle.