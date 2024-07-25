Lincoln Riley Says Alabama Football Ahead of Curve on The Joe Gaither Show
The Thursday edition of " The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" returns Thursday to talk about the best rivalries in the SEC, Lincoln Riley's comments about Alabama at Big 10 media days and to present conversations from our time in Dallas with Ryan Chapman from Oklahoma Sooners On SI and Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle discussiong Oklahoma and Texas respectively.
The show opens with Chapman joining Gaither in Dallas to discuss the Oklahoma Sooners addition in the SEC and the Crimson Tide's November road trip to Norman. Chapman describes the weather and the football that he expects out of Oklahoma late in the season as we discuss Brent Venables entering his third season in charge.
We return for two discussion topics as the Red River Rivalry is a common theme throughout the show the program discusses its top ten rivalries in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas each appear twice as they have the famous game in Dallas, but also fierce rivalries renewed against Missouri and Texas A&M, but do the Iron Bowl and Egg Bowl remain our top choices for best rivalry?
The second discussion topic of the day centers around Southern California coach Lincoln Riley's comments about non-conference scheduling and choosing a championship path at its fans expense. Should the Trojans stop playing Notre Dame? Did Riley mischaracterize the Alabama non-conference experience under Nick Saban?
The show concludes with Bohls joining us to discuss the Texas Longhorns. Steve Sarkisian won in Tuscaloosa last season and enters the season as one of the preseason favorites in the new SEC. Bohls gives us insight on the Austin expectations during our time at SEC Media Days.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.