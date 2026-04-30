Predicting Alabama Football's 2027 NFL First Round Draft Picks on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's get back on track with a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez after missing Wednesday at the Regions Tradition. We keep the NFL Draft as our theme and predict which players on the Crimson Tide's 2026 roster will be headlining the 2027 draft before predicting this weekend's baseball and softball series.

The program begins by jumping into next year's NFL Draft and predicting who will be Alabama's first round selections next season. Fernandez and Gaither are in lockstep on cornerback Zabien Brown, but then spend most of the program discussing if wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams and edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre will become first rounders.

We transition into the later rounders and discuss the rest of Alabama's roster prognosticating where other players will be selected. Will either of Alabama's transfer defensive linemen end up in the first round?

The program meanders on a few college football topics before landing on Alabama baseball and softball this weekend. The Crimson Tide baseball team hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores and the softball team takes on South Carolina. How will each program respond after losing series in Knoxville last weekend? We predict the baseball and softball series results as we close the show.

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. Like a good neighbor, Derek Daniel is there. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads, and Blue Sky for the latest news.