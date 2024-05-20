Louisville Native Justin Thomas Finishes Inside Top 10 at PGA Championship: Roll Call, May 20, 2024
Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas, the winner of the 2022 PGA Championship, played the same event this year at Valhalla Golf Club in his hometown of Louisville, Ky. He finished tied for eighth, his first time placing inside the top 10 at a major since that very same PGA Championship triumph at Southern Hills.
Thomas closed his day with a 3-under 68, bringing his overall total to 13-under par, eight shots behind champion Xander Schauffele. He had a great experience playing in front of a hometown crowd, saying afterwards he might have wanted it too bad. H
He has two major championship wins in his career, the other being the 2017 PGA Championship. For Schauffele, Sunday's victory at Valhalla was the first major title of his pro career. He and Thomas have each placed in the top 15 at all four majors.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's tennis: Filip Planinsek vs. Jonas Hartenstein (North Florida), NCAA Round of 64 in Stillwater, Okla., at 11:30 a.m. CT. Watch
Crimson Tide Results:
- Softball: defeated Southeastern Louisiana 12-2 in five innings to advance to NCAA super regional against Tennessee.
- Women's rowing: finished third at Big 12 Championship with 76 points.
Did You Notice?
- The New York Jets' Quinnen Williams, a standout at Alabama (including when he was a key player on the 2018-19 defense), had his jersey retired at the Wenonah High School spring game.
- The Alabama softball team made a statement in its Sunday win over Southeastern Louisiana, needing just five innings to clinch the Tuscaloosa regional title after a nine-run first inning paved the way for a 12-2 victory. The Crimson Tide will play for a berth in the Women's College World Series in the Knoxville super regional against No. 3 Tennessee. In the regular season meeting between the two at Rhoads Stadium, Alabama won the final contest 1-0 in a three-game series.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 103 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- May 20, 1971: Halfback Johnny Musso, receiver David Bailey, lineman John Hannah, linebacker Jeff Rouzie and defensive end Robin Parkhouse were all named preseason All-SEC by the league coaches. Despite the Crimson Tide having five players on the team the coaches selected Alabama to finish fourth behind Auburn, LSU and Tennessee. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
- “I think Bear Bryant is probably turning over in his grave right now,”— Former Alabama golfer Bobby Shelton about wearing the orange jacket that went with winning the Knoxville Open on Sunday.
Check us out on: