Luisa Blanco Competes in Olympic Finals: Roll Call, August 2, 2024
Going against the best gymnasts in the world after five years competing collegiately at Alabama, Luisa Blanco finished 23rd in the artistic gymnastics individual all-around competition at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.
Her highest score of the night came on the vault where she secured a 13.500. Blanco would follow up with a 12.866 score on the balance beam, which would ultimately be her final event of the competition. On the floor exercise, Blanco earned a 12.700 score before also registering an 11.133 score on the uneven bars.
Representing her parents’ home country of Colombia, Blanco became the sixth Alabama gymnast to compete in the Olympics and the first in Colombian history to compete in an Olympic final in artistic gymnastics.
Did You Notice?
- The Chicago Bears beat the Houston Texans, 21-17, in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night, which was called early due to inclement weather. There are no former Alabama players on the Bears. The Texans are coached by former Alabama linebacker DeMeco Ryans with Will Anderson Jr., Christian Harris, John Metchie III and Henry To'oTo'o on the team. Only Metchie played in the game. He had one reception for 4 yards on two targets.
- The Alabama men's tennis team was named an ITA All-Academic team for the 12th time.
- Former Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. was back in Tuscaloosa at the Alabama basketball facility on Thursday.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
29 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
August 2, 1985: At the SEC's first kickoff function in Birmingham, replacing the old Skywriter's Tour, Crimson Tide center Wes Neighbors predicted Alabama will be vastly improved over the previous year's disappointing 5-6 finish. It was the Crimson Tide’s first losing season since 1957. "We're tired of making excuses," he said. "It's payback time for Alabama." Neighbors was joined by Coach Ray Perkins and teammate Kerry Goode. – Bryant Museum
August 2, 2008: John Mark Stallings, son of former University of Alabama head football coach Gene Stallings, died early Saturday morning. John Mark, who was born with Down's syndrome and suffered from health problems related to a congenital heart defect, was 46.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“To my brothers: This is the moment you’ve been working for since you got that first letter postmarked Tuscaloosa in your mailbox. Remember the excitement you felt that day. You’re doing it, man. You’re here.- former defensive back Eddie Jackson
“I would give anything to be able to take the field with my brothers one more time. So when you go out there put every bit of yourself into every single play.
“Every single play.
“You never know when it might be your last.
“Roll Tide!”