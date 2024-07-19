Malachi Moore, Tyler Booker and Preseason Predictions on The Joe Gaither Show
The Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" presents two interviews from our time at SEC Media Days and discusses Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium along with the SEC Preseason Media Polls.
We open the show with our conversation with Alabama safety Malachi Moore. He discusses the Kane Womack defense, the freshman that are impressing him, Germie Bernard, Jalen Milroe's speed and how NIL has changed since his first deal with Milo's Sweet Tea.
The show then returns to the desk to talk about the latest developments around Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Board of Trustees approved the naming of the playing surface to "Saban Field" making the new official name "Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium". Was this the best way to honor the legendary coach?
We keep our SEC Media Days theme going by dissecting the media ballots that had the Crimson Tide picked third in the SEC. How valuable is the media's perspective on the projected winner each and every year? After nailing just nine of the last 33 winners perhaps the poll isn't all that meaningful. The show continues by talking about the 16 Alabama players selected as Preseason All-Conference players and discussing who got jobbed the hardest by the voters.
We conclude the program with Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker. One of the best interior offensive linemen discusses his weight cut, his second year with Kadyn Proctor and tells us which defensive lineman the Crimson Tide fans should keep their eyes on.
