March Madness Begins and Alabama Spring Football: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss quarterback Jalen Milroe's performance at Alabama Pro Day, the Crimson Tide quarterback battle and the first 16 games of the NCAA Tournament.
The program opens by discussing Milroe's fast 40-time and his passing performance inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility. Did he do enough to impress the Pittsburgh Steelers and get himself drafted?
The program then discusses spring practice as a report had quarterback Austin Mack standing out. Where does the quarterback battle stand? We discuss Mack, Russell and Simpson as spring practice isn't even halfway finished.
Lastly the show dives into March Madness as it kicks off on Thursday. Which games are you most intreguiged by on day one? Will Auburn be upset? What's the latest on Grant Nelson's health?
