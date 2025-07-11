Mark Sears Not Dressed Out for Bucks Summer League Opener: Roll Call
Mark Sears signed a two-way deal with the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks as an undrafted free agent this summer, but the former Alabama All-American point guard did not suit up for his new team during Thursday's Summer League contest in Las Vegas.
The team later confirmed his absence was due to a left calf strain. Eric Nehm of The Athletic provided that update on social media.
Milwaukee has three Summer League games to go before the playoffs, which take place from July 18-20. The Bucks play on both Saturday (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Sunday (Los Angeles Clippers), followed by a July 16 tilt against the Chicago Bulls.
- Former Alabama women's basketball star Aaliyah Nye has officially reached 100 career points in the WNBA. Nye made the Las Vegas Aces roster after being drafted by the team with the first pick of the second round in the spring.
- Reno Aces pitcher Dylan Ray, Alabama's former closer, went six innings and didn't allow an earned run against the Tacoma Rainiers on Thursday. The Aces are the Triple-A affiliate of MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Former Crimson Tide men's basketball guard Chris Youngblood had another standout day in Summer League action, posting 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting against Grant Nelson's Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. Youngblood is with the Oklahoma City Thunder on an Exhibit 10 deal.
- July 11, 1953: While making just his second major-league start, former Crimson Tide pitcher Al Worthington shut out Brooklyn, 6-0. It was a record-book performance in two ways: It was also his second shutout, tying the mark held by Boo Ferriss of the Boston Red Sox in 1945, plus he snapped the Dodgers’ major-league record streak of 39 consecutive games with a home run.
- July 11, 1956: Former Crimson Tide cheerleader Sela Ward was born in Meridian, Miss.
- July 11, 1986: Athletic director and head coach Ray Perkins told reporters that Alabama football was set to officially open its new office building. The public would be invited to tour the building July 14. Originally, the football staff was supposed to move into the 66,000 square foot building in February, but delays in construction postponed the move.
“For Alabama to win another BCS championship."- Sela Ward's wish on CSI: New York
