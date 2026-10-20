Melina Rembibas, Germie Bernard Headline Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week

It was a rough week for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama football's 26-10 loss to Tennessee grabbed the headlines, but soccer and volleyball went a combined 1-3, and the Crimson Tide's NFL products had the quietest week they have all season. I discuss all of this and more in this edition of Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week.

Freshman of the Week: Tea Simic

I had to dig deep this week as our usual candidates, EJ Crowell, Trae'Shawn Brown, and Xavier Griffin, were all quiet against the Volunteers. Enter volleyball, which has been in the midst of another difficult season at 1-7 in SEC play, but may have a future cornerstone in Simic, who came over from Serbia to join the program this year.

She had spent two seasons with Crvena Zvezda, one of the top clubs in the Serbian Super League, and had a career-high three assists in Alabama's five-set loss to No. 24 Vanderbilt, one of the team's best showings this year. She added three digs in the Crimson Tide's loss to Missouri two days later to cap off a solid week.

Athlete of the Week: Melina Rembibas

Alabama soccer dropped its second SEC game of the year on Sunday to Vanderbilt, but Rembibas has been one of the stars of what has been a very good season for the Crimson Tide. The senior, who started her career under the legendary Anson Dorrance at North Carolina, picked up an assist on Alabama's lone goal of the day against the Commodores, while adding a goal and an assist in the Crimson Tide's 3-0 win over Georgia on Thursday.

An All-SEC Third Team selection last year, Rembibas is primed for more recognition this season as the senior leads the team in assists. I've spent some time around the team over the past two weeks, and will have a story out here on Alabama Crimson Tide on SI on Hart's squad next week as the postseason looms.

Honorable Mention: Conor Talty

It's officially time to start Talty's Lou Groza Award campaign. The kicker has been a perfect 10-for-10 on field goals and 32-for-32 on extra points. His 42-yarder right before halftime sent Alabama into the break down two points, helping to salvage a bad first half. It ultimately did not matter as the Crimson Tide collapsed in the second half, getting shut out as Tennessee ran away with a 26-10 victory.

Pro and Clutch Athlete of the Week: Germie Bernard

Bernard is becoming a fan-favorite in Pittsburgh. He first drew attention following a report that he regularly aces the pop quizzes that Aaron Rodgers gives to the Steelers' receivers. The trust that the 42-year-old quarterback has developed in the second-round pick paid off on Sunday, as Bernard tied the franchise rookie receptions record with 11 catches for a career-high 87 yards.

His final catch was the biggest, a six-yard touchdown reception in overtime that ultimately was the game-winner in Pittsburgh's 26-19 victory over Tampa Bay. The Steelers are tied for the AFC North lead at 4-2, the offense is clicking, and Bernard will be a key part of the team's offensive gameplans moving forward.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest news.