TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's season came crashing down in its biggest game.

All the Crimson Tide needed to do was handle a four-loss Auburn team to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. Instead, Alex Golesh ended the third-longest drought in Iron Bowl history, leading the Tigers to a 30-23 win that will likely keep Alabama out of the 12-team field.

The Tigers carved the Crimson Tide up for a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to start the game, and forced a quick punt on the ensuing possession. Alabama has scored just once on its opening drive this season, and the frustration among the fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium was evident early.

Lotzeir Brooks made a couple of uncharacteristic mistakes in the first quarter, failing to corral two balls that hit him in the hands. The second of those was picked up, setting Auburn up for another touchdown to take a 14-0 lead just ten minutes into the game.

With its back against the wall early, the offense responded, as a 55-yard third-down Daniel Hill run set the team up in the red zone. A Conor Talty field goal got the Tide on the board, and tight end Jay Lindsey caught his first pass and touchdown of the season on the next drive to cut Auburn's lead to one score.

The Tigers responded, via a 68-yard Keshaun Singleton slant on a busted coverage from Dijon Lee, but the touchdown that followed was their final points of the half. Alabama's offense continued to pick up momentum throughout the second quarter. Hill ripped his second explosive, a 54-yard touchdown run that put him over 100 yards in the first half.

The cherry on top was a two-minute drill that set Talty up for a 25-yard field goal heading into the break. For how shaky the first half was, a one-point deficit was a great position to be in, especially given the offense's four straight scoring drives.

Russell led a fifth coming out of halftime, as a third Talty field goal gave the Tide a 23-21 lead. Those were the only points of the third quarter, as Alabama's offensive momentum disappeared into thin air.

Defensive captains Bray Hubbard and Zabien Brown each forced a third-quarter turnover, but the offense couldn't do anything with either.

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As the teams marched back onto the field for the fourth quarter, Alabama lined up for a third-and-one at its own 40-yard line. Instead of handing the ball off to the running back who was already over 150 yards on the day, who had ripped off both of those aforementioned explosives on third downs, Alabama ran a direct snap for Hill.

It was a play that had already been tried twice, on back-to-back snaps on that first field-goal drive in the second quarter. Hill was stuffed both times.

They say the third time is the charm. That couldn't be further from the truth. Hill fumbled, Auburn kicked a field goal, and the Crimson Tide never led again.

The response to the deficit was horrid. A first-down hold was followed by an illegal formation penalty, and Alabama found itself in third-and-nine. Disaster struck again, as a free rusher got home to Russell and forced another fumble to set the Tigers up in the red zone as boos rained onto the field.

Less than two minutes later, Byrum Brown found Arlis Boardingham for six, but a missed extra point kept the Auburn lead at seven points. Russell led the offense to a pair of first downs, getting the Crimson Tide to midfield, but he took a third-down sack, and Alex Asparuhov had to come out and punt.

Alabama played a bad football game. It was sloppy. It was littered with penalties. It had questionable playcalls. But, still, the defense had a chance to get the offense one final chance to tie the game.

With Auburn facing a third-and-15, Brown evaded the entire defense and moved the chains with less than three minutes to play. Alabama was out of timeouts. Brown ran for another first down moments later, and the Tigers entered victory formation. Ballgame.

This story will be updated with quotes from Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer.

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