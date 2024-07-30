Michigan Football Rule Violations Revealed: Roll Call, July 30, 2024
The University of Michigan was placed on probation and handed recruiting penalties and fines in April. The details of what exactly took place for these punishments to ensue have finally been documented.
Per MLive, five separate allegations were noted in the Notice of Allegations (NOA). Notably, the first two allegations were Level II violations and the third allegation is a possible Level I violation. Level I is the most severe violation.
The first allegation details three recruits visiting the Michigan football facilities in a time when they weren’t permitted to. One of the recruits went to multiple restaurants with staffers and received a discounted meal at one restaurant and a free meal at another.
The second allegation reveals a staffer gave “technical or tactical instruction to football student-athletes.” These actions were deemed a Level II violation. The staffer was present for 28 on-campus evaluations.
The third allegation was deemed a Level I. NOA claimed former head coach Jim Harbaugh “violated the NCAA principles of ethical conduct and failed to cooperate.” Harbaugh has since acknowledged the Level II violations, but has not yet commented on the possible Level I violations. Harbaugh has since left the program to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.
The fourth allegation describes a staffer who “regularly engaged in impermissible coaching activities in the presence of the assistant football coaches.” The fifth allegation was based off of Michigan’s lack of actions following the events of the first two allegations.
Michigan defeated Alabama in the Rose Bowl this past season, before defeating Washington in the National Championship Game. Sherrone Moore has taken the reigns as the head coach.
Did You Notice?
Alabama will be releasing a LANK documentary Friday. Details
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was named to Maxwell Award Watch list, for the most outstanding player. Five Crimson Tide players have won the award since 2013.
Former Alabama baseball signee Noah Miller landed with a new team on the Major League Baseball trading deadline.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
32 Days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
July 30, 1990: Coach Sam Bailey, a long-time chief aide to Paul Bryant, died at Druid City Hospital after a battle with cancer. Besides serving as an assistant coach at Alabama from 1958-72, Bailey was associate athletic director until his retirement from the department in 1987.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I’m not as smart as other coaches. I have to work harder.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.