Alabama Releasing LANK Documentary on Friday
On Monday, it was revealed that a LANK documentary would be released on Friday, Aug. 2. The Alabama football program put out a trailer on Monday to break the news.
This documentary directed by Walt Brock and Michael Kulick will have many familiar names with the titles of executive producers: former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, current quarterback Jalen Milroe, athletic director Greg Byrne, new head coach Kalen DeBoer, former head coach and six-time Alabama national champion Nick Saban, former Alabama Republican candidate Tripp Powell and Crimson Tide general manager Courtney Morgan.
The words "doubt" and "Alabama football" haven't typically been put in the same sentence for the past 15 or so years. In fact, the 2024 Rose Bowl matchup against No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl was just the fifth time since 2009 that the Crimson Tide hadn't gone into a game as the favorite.
But this past season, Alabama had plenty of doubters, and it's part of the reason why the team fully rallied around the LANK (Let All Naysayers Know) mantra. It was something that Jalen Milroe and Terrion Arnold came up with in the offseason, but took on a whole new meaning for the team after the loss to Texas in Week 2 and poor performance at USF in Week 3.
From that low point on, Alabama came together and started to dominate with each passing week. The Tide even ended then-No. 1 Georgia's 29-game win streak after defeating the Bulldogs 27-24 in the SEC Championship. This victory put Alabama over Florida State for the fourth and final spot in the College Football Playoff, where the Tide's magical season ended against eventual national champion Michigan in overtime.
Even though it was originally Arnold and Milroe's thing, the LANK acronym quickly spread throughout the whole team and even the college football world with each victory. A few days before Christmas, Milroe and Arnold wanted it to be something the whole team could profit from as well. Along with Athlete's Thread, the tight-knit duo gifted the whole team LANK shirts with their name and number on the back.
As seen in the trailer, LANK was used by several teams in Alabama's prestigious athletic program. It's safe to say that the impact of this acronym will continue for years to come.
The documentary will likely be released on rolltide.com as it's an in-house film. This will be updated when more information is comes out.