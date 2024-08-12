Miller Forristall Catches Game-Winning Pass in Rams Preseason Game: Roll Call, August 12, 2024
Sunday's NFL preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium came down to the wire. Fortunately for the home team, former Alabama football tight end Miller Forristall was there to save the day.
Forristall caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett IV late in the fourth quarter of a 13-12 win. He had three catches for 20 yards and the score, coming through for Bennett with seconds to play in a game that was not the former Georgia quarterback's finest outing.
The former Crimson Tide tight end is on his fourth different NFL stop, having initially signed with the Rams last September before inking a futures deal with the franchise in January. He played five collegiate seasons and was a part of two national championship teams.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results:
- No results.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama long snapper Carson Tinker, himself part of three national title teams during his Crimson Tide tenure, announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday. He most recently played last season with the Rams, and was also a Super Bowl champion with the team in the 2021-22 campaign. Tinker played in eight NFL seasons and is 34 years old.
- Will Anderson Jr. did not practice with the Houston Texans on Sunday due to an ankle issue. The former Alabama star was the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft before enjoying a stellar rookie season with a breakout Texans team.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 19 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- August 12, 1964: Pooley Hubert, who played quarterback, halfback and fullback during his Alabama career from 1922-25, earning All-American honors and helping the Tide to a national title in '25, was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame. – Bryant Museum
- August 12, 1994: Ryan Anderson was born in Daphne, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Have a plan, not only for the day, but for the week and the month and the year and ten years from now. Anticipate. Plan. Anticipate every situation that could arise. Don’t think second by second what needs to be done. Have a plan. Follow the plan and you’ll be surprised how successful you can be. Most people don’t plan. That’s why it’s so easy to beat most folks.”- – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
Check us out on: