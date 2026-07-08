Alabama Basketball Schedules Matchup with In-State Program

Alabama basketball will host Samford during the 2026-27 season, per Rocco Miller. The official date for the game is unknown at this time.

The Crimson Tide is 8-1 all-time against the Bulldogs, with the first-ever matchup occurring on Dec. 18, 1963. This will be the first meeting between these two in-state programs since Dec. 19, 2019. It was Nate Oats' inaugural season as Alabama's head coach, and the Tide won the game 105-87 in Birmingham.

John Petty Jr. erupted for 39 points while shooting 10 of 13 from deep! He also led UA in rebounds with 10 and also swiped two steals, putting together what is still considered one of the best individual performances of the Oats era.

Alex Reese (16 points), Jaden Shackelford (13) and Kira Lewis Jr. (11) also finished in double figures. Herbert Jones just missed the cut with nine points, however, he tallied seven rebounds and seven assists.

Samford finished last season 18-14, including an 11-7 record against the Southern Conference. Despite earning the 3-seed in the SoCon Tournament, the Bulldogs lost their first matchup 86-81 against 6-seed Furman.

It was Lennie Acuff's first season as Samford's head coach, and after a solid season, he's ready for Year 2. Acuff took over for Bucky McMillan, who is currently the head coach for Texas A&M.

Alabama's 2026-27 Schedule as of July 8

In addition to Samford, the date for Alabama's matchup against Houston in the Jimmy V Classic is also unknown at this time and the same is said for the Tide's second part of a home-and-home series at South Florida.

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