Wesley Powell Breaks Down Alabama's Class of 2027 on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we welcome BamaCentral's recruiting writer, Wesley Powell, to talk about the Crimson Tide's recruiting class. Powell details several recruits he likes, talks about Alabama's approach to this cycle and details where the program stands with NIL.

The program opens with a brief World Cup discussion before jumping into Alabama's Class of 2027. Powell talks about the size of the class and details what he likes about the Crimson Tide's two running back commitments. He discusses Osani Gayles and how the wide receiver's game will translate to the Crimson Tide's offense, as the receiver is Alabama's highest-rated skill player commit.

We continue the conversation and Fernandez gets Powell to discuss how high Alabama's class can climb in the recruiting rankings. Can Kalen DeBoer build a top-25 class? What does it hinge on? Powell updates the show on 5-star wide receiver Monshun Sales' recruitment as he's become DeBoer's biggest target.

Lastly, Powell takes us into a broader discussion on Alabama's standing in the college football world. Where does the Crimson Tide stand in terms of NIL with the rest of college football? Where does Alabama sit in terms of in-state recruits in the Class of 2027?

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