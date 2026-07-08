Alabama commit Anderson Diaz made a huge move on Monday, as he reclassified from the 2027 class and will join the Crimson Tide this upcoming season.

Diaz committed to the Crimson Tide on May 21, and 247 Sports' Travis Branham reported that "a potential reclassification to 2026 remains a possibility worth monitoring." That has now become a reality.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pounder was ranked as the No. 29 prospect nationally, the No. 6 point guard and the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia at the time of his commitment, per the 247 Sports Composite. His highest placement comes from the ESPN100, where he is ranked 16th in the class.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats stressed after the season-ending loss to Michigan in the Sweet 16 that "we got to get bigger," and that's the theme of the new roster. Every transfer is 6-foot-8 or taller, while the other freshmen besides Diaz are roughly 6-foot-6 apiece.

Before Diaz's reclassification, Aden Holloway and Preston Murphy Jr. were the only true guards on the roster. Other 2025-26 guards like Labaron Philon Jr. (drafted), Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (exhausted eligibility), Houston Mallette (exhausted eligibility), Jalil Bethea (transferred) and Davion Hannah (transferred) are no longer with the team.

It's uncertain at this time what freshmen wings Jaxon Richardson, Qayden Samuels and Tarris Bouie will be listed as on the official roster, but point guard isn't likely for any of them.

Holloway's position is known, but his status for next season is not. He entered a second-chance program a little over a month ago as part of a plea agreement for his two felony drug charges. Should the 21-year-old complete 50 hours of community service, pass drug and alcohol screenings and pay fines, the case will be dismissed. That doesn't necessarily guarantee that he will be reinstated on the team, though.

Murphy served as a walk-on for a good chunk of last season. The son of Alabama assistant Preston Murphy Sr. appeared in eight games, averaging 1.9 minutes. He mostly came in during the final moments of blowouts, but there were a couple of occasions when Oats subbed him in for more defensive intensity. Regardless, he doesn't have much experience.

Diaz should help fill the lack of guard depth on Alabama's roster. The Bronx, New York, native is a member of the Overtime Elite league, and during 16 games (15 starts) of the 2025-26 season with the Cold Hearts, he averaged 17.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.6 minutes per contest. Diaz shot 43.2 percent from the field, 29.9 percent from deep and 75.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Prior to joining Overtime Elite, Diaz spent his sophomore season at Lawrence Woodmere Academy in New York, where he helped lead his team to a 15-5 record. Diaz also played for the Dominican Republic at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup as a 16-year-old, where he averaged 3.6 points per game and 3.2 rebounds per game. Making that roster despite being two years younger than the limit is a remarkable achievement.

Diaz's Instagram handle is @top1shifty, and the name reflects how he plays. He handles the ball very well and creates space easily because of it. Ankle breakers could come early and often from him, and he'll drive inside and hit difficult layups and floaters after advancing past defenders at the top of the key.

He also doesn't hesitate to shoot from deep, midrange or any sort of moving jumpers. That said, his aforementioned shooting numbers could be improved a bit, but he makes up for it with his passing ability. With the amount of bigs that the Crimson Tide will have down low, Diaz has the tools to find the frontcourt players down low for paint points — something that hasn't exactly been a luxury at Alabama for the past few years.

Despite being the shortest player on the 2026-27 roster, Diaz is a tremendous addition. He helps with guard depth, shooting, playmaking and these assets should give him a role early into the season. After all, he reclassified for a reason.

On top of everything, BamaCentral spoke with former Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. on June 22, the day before he was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 22 pick of the 2026 NBA Draft. We asked him who is up next at Alabama, and here's what he said:

"Amari Allen for sure. Him coming out next year, I think it'll be a possibility that he has the chance to be in the same position that I am. Then Anderson Diaz, I feel like he's a really good player. And then, just like, London Jemison. All the guys that were there [when I was]. I hope all of my guys get a chance."

Alabama's 2026-27 Roster as of July 8

G Aden Holloway (pending legal matter)

G Preston Murphy Jr. (returning senior)

G Anderson Diaz (freshman)

W Jaxon Richardson (freshman)

W Qayden Samuels (freshman)

W Tarris Bouie (freshman)

F Amari Allen (returning sophomore)

F London Jemison (returning sophomore)

F Keitenn Bristow (returning junior *pending redshirt*)

F Cole Cloer (NC State transfer)

F Jamarion Davis-Fleming (Mississippi State transfer)

C/F Brandon Garrison (Kentucky transfer)

C/F Drew Fielder (Boise State transfer)

C Collins Onyejiaka (returning sophomore *pending redshirt*)

BamaCentral is keeping track of the Crimson Tide’s outgoing and incoming players and coaches right here ahead of next season.

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