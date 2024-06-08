Multiple Alabama Baseball Players Announce Return for 2025: Roll Call, June 8, 2024
Alabama baseball got some good news on Friday as two important players, Justin Lebron and Riley Quick, announced they would be returning to the Crimson Tide for the 2025 season next year.
Lebron took the SEC by storm as a freshman, being named first team All-SEC and to the All-SEC freshman team as a shortstop after a season where he batted .388 with 12 home runs. He still has one year left before becoming draft eligible, and he'll be one of the best players in the SEC next season.
Quick, a right-handed pitcher, has his sophomore campaign cut short after needing season-ending surgery back in February. His return bolsters the depth of the Crimson Tide bullpen entering head coach Rob Vaughn's second year at the helm.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- NCAA Track and Field National Championship, Eugene, Ore.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Track and Field NCAA Championships:
- Samuel Ogazi - 400m national runner-up
- Chris Robinson - 400m hurdles national runner-up
- Tarsis Orogat - 200m 4th place
Did you notice?
- One of Alabama's top incoming softball recruits was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Louisiana for her performance throughout her senior year.
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas drilled a long putt to save par and stay on the cutline at The Memorial.
- Incoming Alabama freshman Derrion Reid continued his stellar performance for the Team USA U18 team at the FIBA AmeriCup event:
Countdown to Alabama Football's 2024 Season Opener:
83 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 8, 1960: Former Alabama star Hootie Ingram, an assistant coach at Wake Forest and en route to Tallahassee for a coaching clinic at Florida State, stopped in Tuscaloosa to visit family and friends. When asked if he liked college coaching, Ingram replied, "Yes, but recruiting is a humbling experience." Ingram noted how he was sent to Pennsylvania and New Jersey on a recruiting trip. "I'd never been there before and it was my first time on a turnpike. I didn't know when to get off, so I just drove to where it ended, turned back around and headed South." — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"There ought to be a special place in heaven for coaches' wives."— Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
Check us out on: