National Champion Mac Hereford Breaks Down Alabama Football on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's keep the BYE week going with a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we keep the hot streak of guests going with former Crimson Tide wide receiver Mac Hereford.
We kick the program off with Hereford's thoughts on Alabama's disgusting performance against the Florida State Seminoles while asking him to talk about the Crimson Tide bouncing back. Hereford discusses and details Ryan Williams' move into the slot and how it can be beneficial to both Williams as a player and Alabama as a whole.
What is Alabama's Best Offensive Line? Things I Noticed in the Crimson Tide's Win Over Wisconsin
Our discussing with Hereford moves into an assessment of the negative noise around the Alabama football program as he details how players responded to criticism and what he did during his time in Tuscaloosa when the noise levels rose. Finally we conclude by highlighting Mac Jones' performance this past weekend with the San Francisco 49ers as the former Crimson Tide quarterback got back in the starting lineup.
Ranking the Toughness of Alabama's Remaining Schedule
We say goodbye to Hereford and turn our attention to the voicemail line where our caller asks us to discuss the remaining Crimson Tide schedule. Is every single game left on the docket going to be a challenge? Does Alabama have any layups left?
Finally we start discussing the Georgia Bulldogs as they're the next opponent on Alabama's schedule. Will the Bulldog faithful really orchestrate a blackout in Samford Stadium given what happened the last time that happened against the Crimson Tide? What do we see in Georgia's first few games of the season? How has Gunner Stockton looked in his first few performances under center in Athens? We discuss which Bulldogs look the scariest on film and what we'll be looking at when we break down the Georgia's trip to Tennessee.
