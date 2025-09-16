National Champion Slade Bolden Breaks Down Alabama Football on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a bye week Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss if he's ready to change his mind on Ty Simpson before welcoming former Crimson Tide wide receiver Slade Bolden into the show to talk about what he's seen from the team so far.
The program begins with a personal gripe with wardrobe choices inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, before diving into Simpson's performance against the Wisconsin Badgers. Was nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns enough for Woods to change his mind on what kind of quarterback Simpson can be this year for the Crimson Tide? Woods discusses what more he needs to see before he changes his mind.
We then transition to the voicemail line and address how the Crimson Tide's rest of the season will go. The Crimson Tide seems to be on track, but the SEC schedule ahead is brutal. Can the Crimson Tide navigate the next nine games without dropping another contest?
The program then welcomes former Alabama wide receiver and 2020 National Champion Slade Bolden to get his thoughts on the Crimson Tide. Bolden lets the audience know what he's been up to after playing football before discussing this year's team. We ask him how he dealt with outside noise, as the criticism around the program was at an all-time high after the Week 1 loss to Florida State. He addresses NIL and how things have changed in college football and then predicts what will happen with the program over the next nine games. Bolden details his primary concern with the team and discusses why another loss may help the Crimson Tide achieve its ultimate goal.
