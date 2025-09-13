'It's a Blessing to be Back': Ryan Williams Returns in Dominant Fashion
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams had high expectations coming into this season.
The 18-year-old sophomore was named to the AP Preseason All-American First Team along with numerous watch lists for annual national awards. But his 2025 campaign did not start well, as Williams logged just 30 yards in the loss to Florida State before suffering a concussion.
The injury sidelined him last week during the 73-0 win over Louisiana Monroe, but as he continued to recover, Williams was named a starter for Alabama's home matchup against Wisconsin on Saturday. All eyes were on him as he was healthy once again, and he delivered big-time. Williams hauled in five receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the 38-14 victory.
“It’s a blessing to be back," Williams said after the game. "Just being out there with the guys, I wouldn’t trade it for anything else.”
Williams either sat out or wore a black non-contact jersey for a few practices over the past two weeks. The former 5-star recruit is used to having the ball in his hands, but Williams' time without it during practice taught him a couple of things.
"I learned a lot," Williams said. "Just being able to observe the defense and not be in the heat of the moment and being able to watch the film before my guys come off the field and tell them ‘Hey, make sure you look out for this.’ Just being able to be that extra soft voice and not have coach getting on you all day long."
Williams came into this game with a bit of a chip on his shoulder. The renowned college football player hadn't recorded 100 receiving yards in a game since the fourth game of last season against Georgia. From after that game and into the first two contests of this season, fellow wide receiver Germie Bernard was and has been the Tide's top target.
With that in mind, Williams firmly believed that he didn't have something to prove on Saturday. He's team-oriented, meaning that he's fine with not being the teenage phenom or even the WR1 on his own team.
"Just playing for the guys, because at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what anyone says about us," Williams said. "We’re just playing for each other and playing at a high level. As long as we play for each other, you see what happens.
"It just so happened that I hit 100 today with the position I was in throughout the day. If I would’ve had 54 yards again, it wouldn’t have changed the way I felt about this game. It’s just a blessing that I did get 100 yards."
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer explained that Williams may have had a chip on his shoulder, but it wasn't because of his status as one of college football's top players being on the line.
"I think sitting out last week, I think that goes for any player that has to sit out for any type of injury," DeBoer said during the postgame press conference. "You love the game, and you love being out there and you miss it. And so he had a great week of practice. And I think a lot of it has to do with just being on the sideline last week and not being able to play.
"I would expect the same out of some of the guys that we're hopeful to get back here very soon here in a couple weeks. Not that the guys take it for granted, but I think they really have a different perspective when you're sitting on the on the sideline.
"All the work that you're putting in, puts you in that spot. You want to go out there and get your opportunity. I think he took advantage of this opportunity, not just today, but all week long in practice ... He's just hungry to get back out there and do what he does."
Alabama has a different quarterback this year in redshirt junior Ty Simpson. As previously stated, Williams and Simpson only connected for 30 yards on five receptions in Week 1, but the two of them were very much on the same page in the receiver's return.
"It was good to see him get going, man," Simpson said. "That dude practices really, really hard. He's one of my best friends and to see him and all of his hard work get put on the field and have a day like today — five catches 165 yards — that's what we expect him to do.
"He's one of the best players in college football, so to see him get a game like this and momentum carrying into the next couple of games is what I like to see."