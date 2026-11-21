For the first time in program history, Alabama women's cross country has won the national title.

The Crimson Tide came into the NCAA title race in Terre Haute, Indiana as the 4-seed, but Alabama cleared the rest of the field with 120 points finishing ahead of West Virginia, BYU, Northern Arizona, and New Mexico.

"They executed the race just like we talked and planned about all year," Alabama distance coach Nick Stenuf said in a post-race interview with ESPN. "They were strong. They were tough. They put it all out there, and I just can’t say how proud I am. I’m extremely proud."

Stenuf shared the final words he told the team before they took the course.

"Run your race," Stenuf said. "We’ve been doing it all year. There’s no other expectation, just run your race, have strong confidence in one another, find each other, move together and just trust where you’re at. Don’t worry about anyone else. Don’t worry about splits. Run your race like we’ve been doing all year, and I promise you, we’ll be happy regardless of the end result.”

Sophomore Caren Kiplagat led the way for the Crimson Tide, coming in third place indidvidually with a time of 18.52.8. Sophomore Cynthia Jemutai also finished inside the top 10 with a time of 18.59.8.

Mildred Rono, Brenda Tuwei, Milicent Wafula, Sharon Kipchumba and Celina Coryell were Alabama's other competitors in the race.

Alabama has multiple individual national titles throughout the program's history, but this is the first team title. The fact that they accomplished this right after program legend Doris Lemngole turned professional is remarkable.

The men's team finished in third place behind New Mexico and Colorado.

This is the first team national title for any Alabama program since football in 2020. It is the first non-football title since men's golf in 2014.

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