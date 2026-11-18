TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama will be without one scholarship running back moving forward. Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer announced during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference that sophomore AK Dear is no longer with the team.

"AK is a great kid, great player," DeBoer said. "He's just not with our program anymore."

DeBoer did not provide any further details.

Dear had two carries for six yards this season. When asked throughout the year, DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said the sophomore running back was trying to get healthy after suffering a lower body injury during one of the Crimson Tide's fall scrimmages.

Prior to the injury, Dear was having a strong offseason and was expected to have a bigger role in the Alabama offense. Last season during his true freshman campaign, Dear had 19 carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns. Early in fall camp, Grubb talked about the ways he had seen Dear grow in maturity.

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"I can remember being right out here in the Fourth Quarter with him and just the things that he thought were possible at that time compared to what he thinks possible now is very different," Grubb said back on Aug. 10. "So I think he's a great teammate. You know, he's a guy that can lighten the move, spark guys a little bit, and that's been something that has been really enjoyable. But also, you know, just being a better football player. LikeAK, understanding protections was one of the issues of getting on the field, and he's come a long way."

As of Wednesday morning, Dear was still listed on the team's official roster. He came to Alabama has a consensus four-star prospect in the class of 2025 out of Quitman, Mississippi.

Alabama has five other scholarship running backs on the roster: Daniel Hill, Trae'shawn Brown, EJ Crowell, Kevin Riley and Khalifa Keith. Hill and Brown have been the primary ball carriers for the Crimson Tide this season with Crowell getting carries when healthy.

This Saturday's game against FCS opponent Chattanooga will likely be an opportunity for some of the reserve players to see playing time, but Dear will no longer have that opportunity.

No. 3 Alabama and Chattanooga are scheduled for a 1 p.m. CT kickoff on SEC Network+ on Saturday.

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