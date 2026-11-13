Fernandez & Friends' Football Friday Ahead of Alabama's Trip to Nashville

We've got a bonus episode of Fernandez & Friends!

With Joe Gaither on vacation, Theo Fernandez brought Katie Windham and Hunter De Siver onto the program for a final preview of Alabama football's matchup with Vanderbilt. Before diving into that game, the trio discussed basketball's game against Seton Hall on Friday night, previewing the contest and discussing Aden Holloway's press conference from the day before.

Talk about Vanderbilt started with the three keys for the Crimson Tide on Saturday. The crew highlighted what Alabama needs to do to blow out the Commodores and make a statement in its penultimate SEC matchup of the season.

Next, another classic Joe Gaither Show segment: Players to Watch. All three talk about the players they want to keep an eye on against the Commodores.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The show ends with a look at this week's college football slate. Predictions are made for all of the biggest games across the nation, with a focus on the results that could shake up the College Football Playoff race.

Fernandez & Friends is Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's bi-weekly program. The show is hosted by beat writer Theo Fernandez, who has spent the past two years as the cohost of the Joe Gaither Show, the site's other podcast.

The show will offer fresh, fast-paced content every Tuesday and Thursday morning, as Fernandez reacts to news, analyzes and previews games, and talks about everything relevant in the Alabama sports landscape. There will also be an emphasis placed on interviewing Crimson Tide recruits across sports, giving the fanbase an early look at some of the players they will be watching in Tuscaloosa over the coming years.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. This is the same number used for the Joe Gaither Show, so be sure to specify which program you are calling in for. You can also join us live in the comment sections on all of BamaCentral's social media platforms on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

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