Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral basketball and football writer Hunter De Siver discusses Alabama sports in 2013-14 ahead of the GTA VI worldwide launch.

Tomorrow is a big day. Grand Theft Auto VI will launch worldwide at midnight local time, as the most anticipated video game of the decade will become playable for millions. Grand Theft Auto V was released in 2013, and while most franchises take a year or two to create the next game, through numerous delays, 13 years of waiting is finally over.

The absurd amount of time it took for GTA VI to be made has created a trend on social media over the past couple of days. The NFL compared its highest-paid player in 2013 to the most lucrative player in 2026. The internet has recently recounted the Harlem Shake, Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" and Disney's Frozen all being major parts of the year 2013.

So, let's take the Alabama angle. GTA V launched on Sept. 17, 2013. Here's what Crimson Tide athletics was like in the first school year (Aug. 2013-May 2014) under AD Bill Battle. He had just taken over for Mal Moore, who passed away in March 2013.

Football

Record: 11-2 (7-1 SEC)

Head Coach: Nick Saban

Top Players: A.J. McCarron, T.J. Yeldon, C.J. Mosley

Postseason Result: Lost to Oklahoma in Sugar Bowl

Note: Alabama was undefeated until Auburn's Kick Six

Men's Basketball

Record: 13-19 (7-11 SEC)

Head Coach: Anthony Grant

Top Players: Trevor Releford, Levi Randolph, Retin Obasohan

Postseason Result: Lost to LSU in first round of SEC Tournament

Women's Basketball

Record: 14-16 (7-9 SEC)

Head Coach: Kristy Curry (first season)

Top Players: Shafontaye Myers, Daisha Simmons, Ashley Williams

Postseason Result: Lost to LSU in first round of SEC Tournament

Note: This was Kristy Curry's first of 13 seasons at UA

Baseball

Record: 37-24 (15-14 SEC)

Head Coach: Mitch Gaspard

Top Players: Ben Moore, Mikey White, Wade Wass

Postseason Result: Lost to Kentucky in first round of SEC Tournament

Softball

Record: 53-13 (19-5 SEC)

Head Coach: Patrick Murphy

Top Players: Jackie Traina, Haylie McCleney, Kaila Hunt

Postseason Result: Lost to Florida in WCWS

Note: Alabama was the SEC regular-season champion

Gymnastics

Record: 28-6-1

Head Coach: Sarah Patterson (final season)

Top Athletes: Kim Jacob, Diandra Milliner, Kaitlyn Clark

Postseason Result: Lost in NCAA Championship Super 6

Note: Alabama earned SEC and Regional titles

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Track and Field

Head Coach: Dan Waters

Top Athletes: Remona Burchell, Hayden Reed, Diondre Batson

Postseason Result: Men finished 15th nationally; Women finished 18th nationally

Note: The three aforementioned athletes each won individual NCAA titles

Soccer

Record: 6-12 (4-7 SEC)

Head Coach: Todd Bramble

Top Players: Pia Rijsdijk, Molly Atherton, Theresa Diederich

Postseason Result: Did not qualify for 10-team SEC Tournament

Swimming and Diving

Head Coach: Dennis Pursley

Top Athletes: Kristian Gkolomeev, Bjoern Hornikel, Kaylin Burchell

Postseason Result: Men's team finished 12th at NCAA Championships; Women's team finished 39th in NCAA Championships

Note: The men's team broke 21 school records

Men's Tennis

Record: 14-15 (4-8 SEC)

Head Coach: George Husack

Top Players: Daniil Proskura, Becker O’Shaughnessey, Nikko Madregallejo

Postseason Result: Lost to South Carolina in first round of SEC Tournament

Women's Tennis

Record: 25-5 (12-1 SEC)

Head Coach: Jenny Mainz

Top Players: Erin Routliffe, Maya Jansen, Luicelena Perez

Postseason Result: Fell to North Carolina in NCAA Championships Quarterfinals

Note: Won first-ever SEC regular-season title, but lost SEC Tournament Championship

Men's Golf

Head Coach: Jay Seawall

Top Players: Trey Mullinax, Robby Shelton, Bobby Wyatt, Cory Whitsett

Postseason Result: Won NCAA Championship (back-to-back)

Note: Alabama also won SEC tournament

Women's Golf

Head Coach: Mic Potter

Top Players: Stephanie Meadow, Emma Talley

Postseason Result: Finished ninth at NCAA Championships

Volleyball

Record: 24-10

Head Coach: Ed Allen

Top Players: Krystal Rivers, Brittany Thomas, Sierra Wilson

Postseason Result: Lost to Oklahoma in first round of NCAA Tournament

Rowing

Head Coach: Larry Davis

Top Athlete: Lynsey Marshall

Postseason Result: Finished last in Conference USA Championships

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