What Alabama Athletics was Like When Grand Theft Auto V was Released: Just a Minute
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Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral basketball and football writer Hunter De Siver discusses Alabama sports in 2013-14 ahead of the GTA VI worldwide launch.
Tomorrow is a big day. Grand Theft Auto VI will launch worldwide at midnight local time, as the most anticipated video game of the decade will become playable for millions. Grand Theft Auto V was released in 2013, and while most franchises take a year or two to create the next game, through numerous delays, 13 years of waiting is finally over.
The absurd amount of time it took for GTA VI to be made has created a trend on social media over the past couple of days. The NFL compared its highest-paid player in 2013 to the most lucrative player in 2026. The internet has recently recounted the Harlem Shake, Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" and Disney's Frozen all being major parts of the year 2013.
So, let's take the Alabama angle. GTA V launched on Sept. 17, 2013. Here's what Crimson Tide athletics was like in the first school year (Aug. 2013-May 2014) under AD Bill Battle. He had just taken over for Mal Moore, who passed away in March 2013.
Football
- Record: 11-2 (7-1 SEC)
- Head Coach: Nick Saban
- Top Players: A.J. McCarron, T.J. Yeldon, C.J. Mosley
- Postseason Result: Lost to Oklahoma in Sugar Bowl
- Note: Alabama was undefeated until Auburn's Kick Six
Men's Basketball
- Record: 13-19 (7-11 SEC)
- Head Coach: Anthony Grant
- Top Players: Trevor Releford, Levi Randolph, Retin Obasohan
- Postseason Result: Lost to LSU in first round of SEC Tournament
Women's Basketball
- Record: 14-16 (7-9 SEC)
- Head Coach: Kristy Curry (first season)
- Top Players: Shafontaye Myers, Daisha Simmons, Ashley Williams
- Postseason Result: Lost to LSU in first round of SEC Tournament
- Note: This was Kristy Curry's first of 13 seasons at UA
Baseball
- Record: 37-24 (15-14 SEC)
- Head Coach: Mitch Gaspard
- Top Players: Ben Moore, Mikey White, Wade Wass
- Postseason Result: Lost to Kentucky in first round of SEC Tournament
Softball
- Record: 53-13 (19-5 SEC)
- Head Coach: Patrick Murphy
- Top Players: Jackie Traina, Haylie McCleney, Kaila Hunt
- Postseason Result: Lost to Florida in WCWS
- Note: Alabama was the SEC regular-season champion
Gymnastics
- Record: 28-6-1
- Head Coach: Sarah Patterson (final season)
- Top Athletes: Kim Jacob, Diandra Milliner, Kaitlyn Clark
- Postseason Result: Lost in NCAA Championship Super 6
- Note: Alabama earned SEC and Regional titles
Track and Field
- Head Coach: Dan Waters
- Top Athletes: Remona Burchell, Hayden Reed, Diondre Batson
- Postseason Result: Men finished 15th nationally; Women finished 18th nationally
- Note: The three aforementioned athletes each won individual NCAA titles
Soccer
- Record: 6-12 (4-7 SEC)
- Head Coach: Todd Bramble
- Top Players: Pia Rijsdijk, Molly Atherton, Theresa Diederich
- Postseason Result: Did not qualify for 10-team SEC Tournament
Swimming and Diving
- Head Coach: Dennis Pursley
- Top Athletes: Kristian Gkolomeev, Bjoern Hornikel, Kaylin Burchell
- Postseason Result: Men's team finished 12th at NCAA Championships; Women's team finished 39th in NCAA Championships
- Note: The men's team broke 21 school records
Men's Tennis
- Record: 14-15 (4-8 SEC)
- Head Coach: George Husack
- Top Players: Daniil Proskura, Becker O’Shaughnessey, Nikko Madregallejo
- Postseason Result: Lost to South Carolina in first round of SEC Tournament
Women's Tennis
- Record: 25-5 (12-1 SEC)
- Head Coach: Jenny Mainz
- Top Players: Erin Routliffe, Maya Jansen, Luicelena Perez
- Postseason Result: Fell to North Carolina in NCAA Championships Quarterfinals
- Note: Won first-ever SEC regular-season title, but lost SEC Tournament Championship
Men's Golf
- Head Coach: Jay Seawall
- Top Players: Trey Mullinax, Robby Shelton, Bobby Wyatt, Cory Whitsett
- Postseason Result: Won NCAA Championship (back-to-back)
- Note: Alabama also won SEC tournament
Women's Golf
- Head Coach: Mic Potter
- Top Players: Stephanie Meadow, Emma Talley
- Postseason Result: Finished ninth at NCAA Championships
Volleyball
- Record: 24-10
- Head Coach: Ed Allen
- Top Players: Krystal Rivers, Brittany Thomas, Sierra Wilson
- Postseason Result: Lost to Oklahoma in first round of NCAA Tournament
Rowing
- Head Coach: Larry Davis
- Top Athlete: Lynsey Marshall
- Postseason Result: Finished last in Conference USA Championships
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver