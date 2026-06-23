NBA Draft Preview on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Hunter De Siver as we talk about Tuesday night's NBA Draft, what to expect out of Labaron Philon tonight, the new Crimson TIde basketball facility and two football opponents.

The show opens with De Siver telling us about being in New York to witness the New York Knicks win a championship before talking about tonight's NBA Draft. De Siver discusses the draft process for Labaron Philon and what he expects this evening before predicting which team will select the Crimson Tide guard.

De Siver takes us into the Alabama basketball facility and gives us his early impressions, before talking about next year's roster and identifying which Crimson Tide newcomer will make the biggest impact in 2026-27.

Lastly, the program turns our attention to the early opponent previews De Siver has tackled. He details what makes Eastern Carolina dangerous as the Crimson TIde opens up with a big unknown, before talking about Florida State. The Seminoles brought in a quarterback that has familiarity with Alabama, but changes offensive coordinators again. Can Florida State upset the Crimson Tide again? De Siver details the Seminoles and the Pirates before leaving for Brooklyn to be at the draft.

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