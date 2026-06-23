How Six NBA Draft Prospects Were Impacted by Alabama in 2025-26

NEW YORK — Alabama basketball assembles the toughest schedule in all of college basketball on an annual basis.

The Crimson Tide was first in the country in strength of schedule for four consecutive seasons before it was No. 2 in 2025-26. This past season's opponents featured many players in what has been widely regarded as a stellar NBA Draft class. Many of them were invited to attend the 2026 NBA Draft, joining Alabama's own Labaron Philon Jr.

BamaCentral spoke with six of these standouts in New York City on Monday about their individual and team performances against the Crimson Tide and head coach Nate Oats' style. Some of the prospects also discussed how facing Alabama impacted them ahead of tonight's draft in Brooklyn, New York.

Christian Anderson Jr., Guard, Texas Tech

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) dribbles the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Result vs. Alabama: Lost 90-65 in Tampa on March 22

Statline vs. Alabama: 7 points (2 of 11 shooting), 1 rebound, 3 assists, 4 steals, 2 turnovers, 37 minutes

Sophomore Season Averages: 18.5 points (.472/.415/.805 shooting splits), 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.2 blocks, 3.3 turnovers, 38.4 minutes

How Texas Tech Finished Season: 23-11 (12-6 Big 12); Lost to Alabama in Round of 32

"I would say I've grown a lot [since the Sweet 16]," Anderson said. "Obviously, it was the last game of the season and you could say it was probably the worst game of the season. But up to that point, we dealt with so much stuff, fought back, went through so much adversity and I feel just that overall we grew as people.

"But in the offseason, working on my game, learning about different things I could've done better after watching game film and learning from my mistakes. I think that's super important in the season, but I did some good studying on that game. So, hopefully that's the last time we ever get a beatdown like that."

Brayden Burries, Guard, Arizona

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Arizona guard Brayden Burries (5) shoots a three over Alabama guard Houston Mallette (95) at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Result vs. Alabama: Won 96-75 in Birmingham on Dec. 13

Statline vs. Alabama: 28 points (11 of 19 shooting), 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 34 minutes

Freshman Season Averages: 16.1 points (.491/.391/.805), 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.2 blocks, 1.5 turnovers, 29.8 minutes

How Arizona Finished Season: 36-3 (16-2 Big 12); Lost to Michigan in Final Four

"I remember that game was fun because they played up and down (Burries motions his hand back-and-forth) and they just shot a lot of threes and layups," Burries said. "That's kind of the way that I like to play — up and down. Just going there, coach (Tommy Lloyd) kind of just let me hoop, play freely and I had a good game.

"I feel like that was one of the turning points for me. That was one of the games that I just felt free. I was just hitting shots at the end of the day, scoring at all three levels, evening locking up the lobs and stuff. That was one of my favorite games of the year."

Morez Johnson Jr., Forward, Michigan

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) shoots the ball in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Result vs. Alabama: Won 90-77 in Chicago on March 27

Statline vs. Alabama: 7 points (3 of 10 shooting), 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 2 turnovers, 24 minutes

Sophomore Season Averages: 13.1 points (.623/.343/.782), 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.1 blocks, 1.3 turnovers, 25.1 minutes

How Michigan Finished Season: 37-3 (19-1 Big Ten); Won National Championship

"I remember we were preparing for it at the hotel," Johnson said. "We scouted together and talked about running them off the 3-point line. They love to shoot threes. Takeaway the rebounds. Play hard. ... It was one step closer to getting to the National Championship."

Yaxel Lendeborg, Forward, Michigan

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) dribbles against Alabama forward Amari Allen (5) during the second half of NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 27, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Result vs. Alabama: Won 90-77 in Chicago on March 27

Statline vs. Alabama: 23 points (8 of 12 shooting), 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 2 turnovers, 34 minutes

Graduate Season Averages: 15.1 points (.515/.372/.824), 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.2 blocks, 1.1 turnovers, 30.2 minutes

How Michigan Finished Season: 37-3 (19-1 Big Ten); Won National Championship

"Very, very fast-paced team," Lendeborg said. "Obviously, the main thing is Labaron Philon. He absolutely killed us. That was pretty much the first game I've ever been so tired and out of breath. It was very interesting, but I like how they play. It's a free-flowing offense. It's pretty much NBA style, so you get a lot of opportunities to win."

Dailyn Swain, Guard/Forward, Texas

Jan 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain (3) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide forward London Jemison (6) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

Result vs. Alabama: Won 92-88 in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 10

Statline vs. Alabama: 18 points (7 of 13 shooting), 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 1 turnover, 23 minutes

Junior Season Averages: 17.3 points (.542/.344/.815), 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.3 blocks, 2.7 turnovers, 32.8 minutes

How Texas Finished Season: 21-15 (9-9 SEC); Lost to Purdue in Sweet 16

"I think it was one of those games we had to have at Bama," Swain said. "I think we were coming off a tough loss, or maybe we had just beat Vanderbilt, I think. So, we were feeling good about it. Alabama's a great team, and I think they had someone out, so we kind of knew we were praying for a win and we just went in there [and did it]. It was a great feeling after the game. It was one of Jordan Pope's best games (28 points), he was great. It was fun to just get a big road win at a great program like Bama.

"I try to put my best foot forward in every game, try to impact the game in different ways, or whatever ways are needed. I think there at Alabama, it was just about being gritty, being a defender. I had a block to close the game. They have some elite guards and really talented players, so just impacting the game in different ways, I think that helped my case."

Keaton Wagler, Guard, Illinois

Nov 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) is defended by Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Result vs. Alabama: Lost 90-86 in Chicago on Nov. 19

Statline vs. Alabama: 8 points (2 of 9 shooting), 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 36 minutes

Freshman Season Averages: 17.9 points (.445/.397/.796), 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.4 blocks, 1.8 turnovers, 33.9 minutes

How Illinois Finished Season: 28-9 (15-5 Big Ten); Lost to UConn in Final Four

"It was my first major game," Wagler said. "I was still off-the-ball at the time, so I didn't fully know my role. But I felt the speed of the game was much different with how fast they played. I learned a lot from that game.

"It just helped me realize that I've got to be fully focused on scouting reports and knowing who's who and what people do."

Editor's note: When asked which NBA Draft prospect would win a 1-on-1 tournament, Wagler said Philon because he's "smooth, ethical, gets to his spots, he can get downhill, midrange and hit three-pointers."

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