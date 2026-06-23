Alabama Adds Georgia 3-Star Class of 2027 Edge Rusher

Alabama football welcomes 3-star edge rusher Tyler Younger to its Class of 2027 after the Georgia product announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday.

Younger, out of Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Ga., is considered the No. 53 Edge and the No. 76 player in Georgia by 247Sports. The 6-foot-5, 230 pound edge rusher chose Alabama over Stanford, Rutgers and Central Florida.

He's the only Wolf prospect in the current class after Alabama saw Kenneth Simon flip from the Crimson Tide to Tennessee. Alabama wolf coach Christian Robinson graduated from Greater Atlanta Christian School and invited Younger to camp earlier in the summer. Alabama offered him on June 14, and he completed an official visit this past weekend.

The rising senior becomes the 10th player in the Class of 2027 for the Crimson Tide. Alabama currently holds the No. 64 overall class and the No. 15 class in the SEC.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

3-star - Cornerback - Braylen Gibbs - Knoxville, Tenn.

3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.

3-star - Linebacker - Dustin Henry - Laurel, Md.

Alabama's 2027 Decommitments

Kenneth Simon, 4-star LB, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds – flipped to Tennessee Colt Lumpris, 4-star TE, 6-6, 225 pounds – flipped to Michigan Nash Johnson III, 3-star CB, 6-0, 170 pounds – committed to Auburn Jabarrius Garror, 4-star EDGE, 6-2 1/2, 215 pounds – committed to Texas Jatori Williams, 4-star IOL, 6-5, 320 pounds – committed to Miami Ba'Roc Willis, 3-star EDGE, 6-3, 220 pounds – committed to Colorado

BamaCentral is keeping track of the commits with this link.

This story will be updated.

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