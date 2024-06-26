NCAA Approves Rule Change Enabling Analysts To Coach: Roll Call, June 26, 2024
The NCAA announced two major changes to its rules on Tuesday that will affect the Alabama Crimson Tide and college athletics.
The first relaxes the restrictions of analysts and their ability to instruct student-athletes.
"The change would be effective immediately. Moving forward, any staff member may provide technical and tactical instruction to student-athletes during practice and competition," said the NCAA.
Former Alabama football coach Nick Saban was notorious for keeping a deep roster of analysts, however they weren't allowed to coach the student-athletes on the field during practices and games. The new rule will enable more hands on instruction and benefit the programs with larger staffs.
The second rule change involves the NCAA's drug policy. The NCAA has removed cannabinoids as a banned drug class. Cannabinoids are compounds found in the cannabis plant, with THC and CBD being the most common.
"The NCAA drug testing program is intended to focus on integrity of competition, and cannabis products do not provide a competitive advantage," NCAA Board of Governors member Josh Whitman said. "The council's focus is on policies centered on student-athlete health and well-being rather than punishment for cannabis use."
- Former Alabama assistant softball coach Alyson Habetz was named new head coach of the Louisiana Rajun Cajun softball program. Habetz retired after the 2023 season but returns the game to take over her alma mater's program. She coached as the Crimson Tide's primary assistant and first base coach for 25 years.
- The Alabama athletics staff spent time in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday giving back by participating in service projects throughout the community.
- The Alabama men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams were named to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Scholar All-America Team, the women’s team recorded a 3.63 GPA for the spring semester, while the men’s team posted a 3.45 GPA
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
66 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 26, 1966: Bump Elliott, head coach at Michigan, and Jim MacKenzie, head coach at Oklahoma were added to the upcoming coaching clinic in Tuscaloosa, which promised to be one of the best ever. Already slated to talk were Notre Dame head coach Ara Parseghian and his top assistant John Ray. More than 500 coaches were expected to attend the August 1-4 clinic.
June 26, 1997: Legendary wide receiver Don Hutson, a former Alabama All-American, died in Rancho Mirage, Calif., at the age of 84. Twice named the NFL MVP, the eight-time All-Pro was considered to be the first modern receiver, and credited with creating many of the modern pass routes still used today.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Fluid in motion, wondrously elusive with the fake, inventive in his patterns and magnificently at ease when catching the ball ... Hutson and fellow Hall of Famer Millard "Dixie" Howell became football's most celebrated passing combination." — Don Hutson’s College Football Hall of Fame profile
