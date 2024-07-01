Nick Dunlap Cards First Professional Top 10: Roll Call, July 1, 2024
Former Alabama golfer Nick Dunlap finished tied for 10th place in this weekend's Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour. The result is the rookie's first top-10 finish of his professional career as he finished 14-under par for the weekend.
Dunlap shot 67-69-67-71 through his four rounds in Detroit. He claimed victory at the 2024 The American Express, but was an amateur and couldn't collect the prize money. His top-10 finish this weekend netted him 62.143 FedEx Points, putting him at 87th on the year with 401 points.
The Alabama product played consistent golf through the weekend, going over par in just six of the 72 holes at the event. Dunlap was in contention the entire weekend as the winner Cam Davis finished 18-under, only four strokes ahead of Dunlap.
Dunlap has now made the cut in 11 of the 19 PGA Tour events he's played in this season and will look to build on the momentum next week at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., just outside of Chicago.
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama basketball player Brandon Miller was chosen as a member of the USA Men's Basketball Select Team on Friday. Miller and the USA Select Team will train with the USA Men's Basketball National Team from July 5-8 to prepare them for the 2024 Olympics.
- Alabama gymnast Shallon Olsen was named to Team Canada's Olympic team. She will compete in her third Olympic Games in Paris.
- Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe competed and served as a counselor for the 2024 Manning Passing Academy
- Former Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. saw the Utah Jazz decline his qualifying offer and he will become an unrestricted free agent.
- Former Alabama track and field star Shelby McEwen won the men's high jump at the U.S. Olympic Trials, qualifying him for his second Olympic Games.
- Former Alabama track and field star Daniel Haugh won the men's hammer throw at the U.S. Olympic Trials, qualifying him for the Paris Olympics.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
61 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 1, 1922: Don Whitmire, American College Football Hall of Fame tackle (Alabama, Navy and was an All-American at both), was born in Giles County, Tenn.
July 1, 1964: Rumors are reported in newspapers throughout the state that Paul W. “Bear” Bryant is retiring as head coach and being replaced by his assistant head coach Gene Stallings. When asked to comment on the rumor, Bryant just smiled.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"All I know is that we went out there in two buses and we came back in one." — Former Texas A&M player and Alabama head coach Gene Stallings, upon being asked if Coach Bryant's first practices at Texas A&M were as tough as reported.
