Nick Dunlap Finishes 11th At John Deere Classic: Roll Call, July 7, 2025
Nick Dunlap has been underwhelming to say the least through the first half of the 2025 PGA season. After notching two wins in 2024, the 21-year-old finished dead last at Augusta this season and has struggled consistently, missing cuts at the PGA Championship, RBC Canadian Open, US Open, and the Rocket Championship.
Dunlap had one of his best showings of the year Sunday, shooting a seven-under 64 with eight birdies at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill. Dunlap drained a variety of impressive putts in a performance that reminded everyone of just how good the former Crimson Tide star is when he is on his game.
Dunlap vaulted into the top 10 early in the day, but finished tied for 11th as the leaders passed him later in the afternoon. With The Open two weeks ago, this is undoubtedly a massive confidence booster as Dunlap looks to continue his ascent to stardom on the tour.
Did You Notice?
- Kool-Aid McKinstry hosted a free youth football camp at Pinson High School on Saturday. Terrion Arnold, Malachi Moore, and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix were also among the coaches.
- Alabama soccer alum Merel van Dongen, a 2014 All-SEC Second Team Selection, announced her retirement following her club's next match. A native of the Netherlands, van Dongen has played for top clubs including Atletico Madrid and Ajax, and is currently on a top Mexican club, Monterrey.
- Jaden Shackelford started for the Warriors in their Summer League loss to the Spurs, but struggled with just three points on 1-4 shooting from beyond the arc. Shackelford was an All-SEC Second Team selection in 2021 and 2022, but declared for the draft after his junior season, went undrafted, and is yet to appear in an NBA game.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2026 Football Season Opener:
54 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 7, 1982: Saying he had a commitment as the defensive backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys, Gene Stallings turned down the head coaching job with the Birmingham Stallions of the new United States Football League. Stallings said that he would have enjoyed being a head coach, but that the timing ''was just not right.'' The team hired Rollie Dotsch.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I'm seldom right, but I'm never in doubt.”- Gene Stallings