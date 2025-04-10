Nick Saban Earns Spot in Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame: Roll Call, April 10, 2025
Nick Saban is widely considered a college football legend for his 17 years and six national championships as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. But from 2000-04, he had tremendous success with LSU, including a BCS National Championship title against Oklahoma in 2003.
Saban's accolades with the Crimson Tide's rival earned him a spot in the 2025 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class on Wednesday.
"We're glad it worked out with coach Saban's schedule," LSHOF Foundation president Ronnie Rantz said in a statement. "It makes a lot of sense for him to go in with this class and the relationships he has had with some of the other inductees."
Saban's record at LSU was 48-16 overall, including 28-12 in SEC games, with two SEC Championships and the aforementioned 2003 title.
Saban has close connections with four other 2025 inductees––Andrew Whitworth, Herb Vincent, Glenn Guilbeau and the late Ed Daniels, all of who were involved with Saban during his time at LSU.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville met with UA president Stuart Bell, Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne, football head coach Kalen DeBoer and student-athletes, including men's basketball guard Houston Mallette.
- Alabama Consensus First Team All-American guard Mark Sears spent time with the students of Verner Elementary.
- Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has scheduled NFL Draft visits with the New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
- Alabama golf legend Justin Thomas will be supported by Joe Greiner as his caddie during The Masters. Matt “Rev” Minister, Thomas' typical caddie, had to drop out of this week’s tournament due to an injury. Greiner is the former caddie of fellow PGA golfer Max Homa.
- Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy is looking forward to seeing what Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams can do in his sophomore campaign. McElroy ranked Williams as the No. 2 player at his position in college football.
- Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. gave a tour of the Crimson Tide's $300 million football facility. Dre Jr., the son of Alabama all-time great and 10-year NFL cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick Sr., is the newest member of the New Wave podcast alongside Tide wide receivers Ryan Williams and Jaylen Mbakwe.
- No. 22 Alabama softball's home game against No. 2 Oklahoma on Saturday is sold out.
- Alabama baseball right fielder Bryce Fowler weighs the importance of the Crimson Tide's toughness mentality.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 133 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 10, 1930: Pitcher Frank Lary, who played in the Major Leagues from 1954-65 and was twice a 20-game winner, was born in Northport.
April 10, 1965: Joe Namath, team captain, and Ray Ogden, alternate captain, placed their hand and footprints in the cement next to Denny Chimes, forever linking them with the legacy of Alabama football. — Bryant Museum
April 10, 1988: Kareem Jackson was born in Macon, Ga.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I grew up sneaking into Legion Field to see Alabama play. I vividly remember Joe Namath's first varsity game. I remember Kenny Stabler running down the sideline in the rain and mud against Auburn. I remember Lee Roy Jordan chasing down a running back and intimidating without even hitting. I really appreciate the people who have contributed to this legacy and the tradition that has been passed down. And the people who have continued it — the goal-line stand and Van Tiffin's kick and all those memories of people who have carried on the tradition of Alabama football. I really feel blessed to have had the opportunity to be part of the tradition of Alabama football."- Johnny Musso