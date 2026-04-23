5 Things To Know About Alabama's Kadyn Proctor Ahead of the NFL Draft

The Alabama football program looks to extend its historic streak of players selected in the NFL Draft's First Round to 18 years on Thursday. The first round selection streak began in 2009 when the Cincinnati Bengals selected tackle Andre Smith with the sixth overall pick. The streak will likely continue with a tackle as three-year starter Kadyn Proctor is one of the more intriguing prospects in the draft pool.

5 Things To Know About Kadyn Proctor

Born For This

Proctor's been a behemoth of a man all his life. The former 5-star prospect was listed at 330 pounds as a high school recruit and clocked in at the NFL Combine at 6-foot-6 5/8 inches and 352 pounds. He was considered the top tackle and a top-10 overall player in the Class of 2023 out of Southeast Polk High School.

He earned Alabama's starting left tackle job in his first fall camp, leading to 13 starts as a true freshman on a team that went 12-2. Proctor played in 11 games as a sophomore and 15 as a junior, making him one of the more experienced tackles in the draft class. He was chosen as a consensus All-American after being named to the AFCA, FWAA, and Walter Camp first team. The junior was a co-recipient of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy and earned first team All-SEC distinctions from the conference coaches and the Associated Press.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Proctor's size and athleticism make him genuinely one of the more unique athletes in the current draft class. He posted a 32.5-inch vertical jump and a 109-inch broad jump at the NFL Combine, setting a new combine record for players over 350 pounds in the vertical jump by two full inches. Bruce Feldman reported Proctor's 815-pound squat, 535-pound bench, and 405-pound power clean when including him on his 2025 Freaks List. He ran a 5.21 40-yard dash at the combine, affirming his ability to move and drawing comparisons to 2019 Pro Bowler Trent Brown.

The Crimson Tide tackle gave up 17 sacks over three seasons in Tuscaloosa, with 12 coming in his freshman year. He clearly improved with time and experience, but consistently struggled against true speed rushers with elite bend. He has a strong anchor in his pass sets, but occasionally struggles to keep his feet moving on contact. Proctor tends to lean on his size for success and sometimes struggles with proper pad level, allowing defenders to get underneath him or into his chest.

His weight, while a real asset on the football field, is also a concern. He reportedly weighed 370 pounds entering the 2025 season, but is committed to maintaining whatever weight a professional team requires.

“Obviously, being 365, 370 (pounds) isn't a good weight for me to play at, so I figured that and understood that,” Proctor said at the NFL Combine. “But if any team gives me a weight, then I can go down and achieve that.”

Cologne Collector

Proctor embraces his size and revealed a unique passion to reporters before his junior year. The tackle said at SEC Media Days he owns over 170 bottles of cologne and is determined to smell good to fight the common narrative that big guys smell bad.

"If you’re a big guy, you can’t stink," said Proctor at SEC Media Days. "You gotta be fresh. The narrative right now is 'oh if you're big, you stanky, smelly, sweaty.' Like, that's not how it goes for me. So that's why I'm saying flip the narrative, and that's kind of something that started when I was in elementary school. My dad put a little cologne on me so I could go to school smelling good for the ladies."

Alabama OL Kadyn Proctor says that he has over 170 bottles of cologne.



“You gotta be fresh man, because the narrative right now is ‘oh, if you’re big, you stanky, smelly and sweaty’, and that’s not how it goes for me” pic.twitter.com/DeofDAXNm1 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace) July 16, 2025

Not Just a Tackle

Proctor started 40 games for the Crimson Tide at left tackle over the last three seasons and only allowed two sacks this past season on 611 snaps, however the big man is not just a blocker, as Alabama used him in a number of roles in 2025.

The veteran ventured out of the offensive line room and split out wide against the Georgia Bulldogs, catching everyone in Athens off guard. Proctor hauled in Ty Simpson's lateral pass and rumbled for 11 yards between the hedges, giving berth to the Crimson Tide's Krispy Package.

The following week, Proctor moved into the backfield and took a handoff for two yards in a short-yardage situation against Vanderbilt. The tackle took the handoff and bulldozed forward for the first down before returning to the left side of the offensive line.

"I'm getting opportunities right now at the big stage," Proctor said. "I've had the ball maybe three or four times in high school. You could ask my high school coaches, they'll say I rushed for negative yards because I had a fumble one time. I never got the ball again. I'm just an offensive tackle, man. That's all it is. I'm just out there showing my athleticism. That's all it is."

Proctor took five carries for 16 yards in 2025, adding a fun element to the Crimson Tide offense.

Competitive Spirit

Proctor played through numerous ailments during his time in Tuscaloosa. He tore ligaments in his ankle as a freshman, but played through it, starting in 13 games in 2023. He injured his shoulder before the 2024 season, missing the first two games, but battled back and played the final 11 on the left side of the line before having offseason surgery.

His shoulder injury caused him to miss 2025 spring practice and may have complicated his weight management ahead of his junior year.

The Crimson Tide product battled numerous injuries, played for two different head coaches in two different offensive systems, but overcame the challenges to make 40 starts in three seasons and now has positioned himself to become one of the first tackles selected in Thursday's NFL Draft.

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