Nick Saban Shares Life Lesson at Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction: Roll Call
Legendary former Alabama head coach Nick Saban's first SEC job wasn't with the Crimson Tide, but rather the LSU Tigers. Saban was LSU's head coach from 2000-04, and his accolades in that short span––including a BCS National Championship title––earned him an induction into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.
Saban spoke about his time at LSU on Saturday night, and although he described himself as "a pretty underwhelming hire" at LSU in 2000, he shared an important life lesson that stemmed from his SEC Championship victory in 2001, via Jacques Doucet on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"Once you accomplish something that sets a new horizon, it sets a new standard. And then in 2003 when we won the National Championship, that sent a new horizon and a new standard. And to me, I'm very proud of the fact that that contributed to the iconic brand that LSU has and the state of Louisiana has, because a lot of people in this country look at this state through the athletic programs at LSU, and I think we raised the bar and raised the standard.
"Skip Bertman had a lot to do with this because he was the athletic director, and he and I went and raised $15 million in three months to build an academic center so our players graduate. But that was a part of a commitment to success.
"But I think that all of us, when we get rid of some of the self-imposed limitations that we have, and we accomplish something of significance, maybe small significance, it's a new horizon. And you do it the next time, and it's another new horizon, and then all of a sudden, it becomes the standard.
"It becomes the standard for you, but it becomes the example for a lot of other people. And through transformational leadership and serving other people for their benefit, you can really help other people have a chance to reach those horizons as well.
"So with that, I appreciate being recognized here, but I'm really, really proud. Every time I see LSU, all the time I coached at Alabama, I know it was a great rivalry, but I was always proud because I felt like we did something to raise the bar here and the program has been outstanding ever since."
SEC News:
How the 2025 NBA Draft Class Performed Against Alabama Last Season
Did You Notice?
- The best Alabama sporting events of 2024-25 were broadcast on SEC Network for the last 24 hours. There were so many amazing games and moments this year, but it's difficult to argue against Jalen Milroe/Ryan Williams' go-ahead touchdown against Georgia and Mark Sears' game-winning buzzer-beater
- Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson connected with his receiver on a long ball at the Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, La.
- Alabama 2026 edge rusher commit Jamarion Matthews has shut down his recruitment and will officially remain a member of the Crimson Tide's recruiting class.
- Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith hit a walk-off home run in his own Celebrity All-Star Game. This is the fourth annual charity event hosted by the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner.
- Alabama swimmer Toni Dragoja's 48.67 time in the 100-meter freestyle earned him the bronze medal at the U23 European Championships in Slovakia.
- Former Alabama standout and current Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris will be hosting a youth football camp at Baldwin Park High School in California.
- And speaking of Crimson Tide products hosting youth football camps, Denver Broncos cornerback and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II was leading the huddle.
- Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams will be providing the sports world with a first look at the EA Sports College Football 26 video game on Monday. It's safe to assume that Williams will control the Crimson Tide in this gameplay video that features two opponents for this upcoming season.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
62 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 29, 1944: Actor Gary Busey’s birthday. He played Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant in the movie “The Bear.”
June 29, 1970: Scott Hunter, quarterback of the Crimson Tide, was off to visit American troops in Vietnam on a trip sponsored by the NCAA. Joining Hunter on the trip were Missouri's Mel Gray, Notre Dame's Larry DiNardo, Texas' Scott Henderson and NCAA official Chuck Neinas. Hunter was recommended for the trip by Ole Miss head coach Johnny Vaught. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I’ve never had more fun making a movie.”- Gary Busey on making the film “The Bear"