Ty Simpson Shares Keys to a Successful Season for Alabama
Alabama football is nearing the 60-day mark until its season opener on the road against Florida State.
Every player on the Crimson Tide's roster has been doing whatever they can this offseason to increase their spot on the depth chart, but the quarterback battle is all but officially over. After three full seasons of waiting his turn, Ty Simpson is expected to be Alabama's starting quarterback in Week 1.
Throughout the spring and early parts of summer, Simpson has had to take command of the locker room with leadership traits he'd learned since he arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2022. Now that the 2025 season nears, he shared the keys to a successful season for himself and Alabama on Friday at the Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, La.
"Just be consistent every day," Simpson said. "Just trying to make sure that we take care of the small things and do our job and understand our task at hand. You know, we can't look forward to another game, we can't look forward to another quarter without making sure that we take care of everything at first. And understanding that the moment is never too big and we can always fall back on our training and critical moments."
The Crimson Tide looks forward to Year 2 under head coach Kalen DeBoer. However, Alabama finished 9-4 last season––its first time under 10 wins since 2007. The program has a few tough opponents once again this upcoming season, and Simpson must find a way to stay composed and command the offense.
"We're going to be in a lot of big-time games this year," Simpson said. "You know, with going down to Athens [against Georgia] playing LSU at home, Auburn and Oklahoma––a bunch of very good teams in the SEC. It's always hard just to understand that there's always going to be critical times in the game and to never let the moment get too big.
"We just need to understand that, 'Hey, we've trained for this and we understand everything that's going on to just make sure that you know you calm, calmly and collectively do your role."
As previously stated, Alabama will face Florida State in Tallahassee to open the season. Simpson gave a glimpse of his expectations for the game.
"I mean, it's a big game," Simpson said. "One, it's the first game of the season against a really good team with Florida State, with [offensive coordinator] Gus Malzahn and [head] coach [Mike] Norvell and their good defense. It's going to be a great atmosphere. In able to go 2-0, you have to go 1-0 first, you know what I mean? So, we're going to go down there, do our job and make sure we come out with a win."