How the 2025 NBA Draft Class Performed Against Alabama Last Season
The 2025 NBA Draft concluded on Thursday night, but no Alabama players were selected among the 59 picks.
That said, Chris Youngblood became the fourth and final member of Alabama's 2025 NBA Draft prospects to sign with a team (Oklahoma City Thunder), as he joins fellow Crimson Tide undrafted free agents Mark Sears, who agreed to a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks and forward Grant Nelson, who is joining the Brooklyn Nets to compete for a two-way contract and center Clifford Omoruyi, who signed an Exhibit-10 deal with the Toronto Raptors.
The Crimson Tide has had the toughest strength of schedule in the country for back-to-back years. It's resulted in some losses, but Alabama's ability to build off the failure has led to back-to-back Elite Eight appearances.
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft was on Wednesday night in Brooklyn, N.Y., and the strength of Alabama's schedule (including the NCAA Tournament) became crystal clear as the names were announced. The Crimson Tide faced 14 of the 30 first-round draft picks this past season and went head-to-head with 11 more players picked in the second round on Thursday.
So, how did 25 of the 59 NBA Draft picks perform against Alabama this past season?
Alabama vs. 2025 NBA Draft Class
Ordered by the highest draft pick alongside other drafted college teammates
NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Duke 85, Alabama 65
- No. 1 Cooper Flagg: 16 points (6 of 16), nine rebounds, three assists, one block, four turnovers
- No. 4 Kon Knueppel: 21 points (6 of 15), five rebounds, five assists, three steals, two turnovers
- No. 10 Khaman Maluach: 14 points (6 of 7), nine rebounds, one assist and steal, two blocks, four turnovers
- No. 33 Sion James: nine points (2 of 3), seven rebounds, one assist and turnover
- No. 49 Tyrese Proctor: 17 , five rebounds, two assists, steals and turnovers
Players Era Festival Semifinals: Alabama 95, Rutgers 90
- No. 2 Dylan Harper: 37 points (11 of 19), two rebounds, assists and steals, four turnovers
- No. 5 Ace Bailey: 22 points (9 of 18), four rebounds, one assist, two steals
SEC Regular Season: Alabama 103, Texas 80
- No. 6 Tre Johnson: 24 points (9 of 17), three rebounds, four assists, three turnovers
SEC Regular Season: Alabama 107, Oklahoma 79
- No. 7 Jeremiah Fears: 16 points (5 of 15), five rebounds, three assists, two steals, one block, three turnovers
NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Alabama 113, BYU 88
- No. 8 Egor Demin: 15 points (6 of 14), two rebounds, seven assists, two steals, one turnover
SEC Regular Season: Alabama 88, South Carolina 68
- No. 9 Collin Murray-Boyles: six points (1 of 6), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and turnovers
SEC Regular Season: Florida 99, Alabama 94
- No. 18 Walter Clayton Jr.: 22 points (8 of 20), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and turnover
- No. 39 Alijah Martin: 10 points (3 of 7), five rebounds, two assists one steal and turnover
- No. 56 Will Richard: eight points (4 of 10) four rebounds, two turnovers, one assist and steal
SEC Tournament Semifinals: Florida 104, Alabama 82
- No. 18 Walter Clayton: 22 points (7 of 16), three rebounds, six assists, three steals
- No. 39 Alijah Martin: 16 points (5 of 7), three rebounds, assists and turnovers, one steal
- No. 56 Will Richard: 16 points (5 of 8), three rebounds, one steal, block and turnover
C.M. Newton Classic: Alabama 100, Illinois 87
- No. 20 Kasparas Jakucionis: 15 points (6 of 13), four rebounds, six assists, two steals, six turnovers
- No. 21 Will Riley: 18 points (6 of 12), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal
SEC/ACC Challenge: Alabama 94, North Carolina 79
- No. 22 Drake Powell: six points (3 of 5), three rebounds, two assists and steals
SEC Regular Season: Alabama 90, Georgia 69
- No. 23 Asa Newell: 16 points (6 of 15), seven rebounds, five steals, two turnovers
Non-Conference Regular Season: Alabama 83, Creighton 75
- No. 34 Ryan Kalkbrenner: 18 points (8 of 13), seven rebounds, two assists, blocks and turnovers, one steal
SEC Regular Season (Feb. 15): Auburn 94, Alabama 85
- No. 35 Johni Broome: 19 points (7 of 16), 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and turnovers, one steal
SEC Regular Season (March 8): Alabama 93, Auburn 91
- No. 35 Johni Broome: 34 points (15 of 28), eight rebounds, five blocks, three assists and steals, one turnover
SEC Regular Season: Alabama 85, Arkansas 81
- No. 36 Adou Thiero: 22 points (8 of 14), six rebounds, three turnovers, two assists and steals
SEC Regular Season: Tennessee 79, Alabama 76
- No. 37 Chaz Lanier: 18 points (7 of 16), four rebounds, two assists and turnovers, one steal
- No. 59 Jahmai Mashack: 11 points (7 of 16––hit game-winning buzzer beater), six rebounds, three steals, two assists and blocks, one turnover
SEC Regular Season (Jan. 18): Alabama 102, Kentucky 97
- No. 41 Koby Brea: 10 points (4 of 7), three blocks, two rebounds, one steal and turnover
- No. 46 Amari Williams: 13 points (5 of 11), 11 rebounds, four turnovers, two blocks, one assist and steal
SEC Regular Season (Feb. 22): Alabama 96, Kentucky 83
- No. 41 Koby Brea: 20 points (7 of 17), two assists, one rebound and steal
- No. 46 Amari Williams: 17 points (5 of 9), 11 rebounds, six assists, four turnovers, one steal and block
SEC Tournament Quarterfinals: Alabama 99, Kentucky 70
- No. 41 Koby Brea: eight points (3 of 10), three rebounds, two assists, one turnover
- No. 46 Amari Williams: 16 points (4 of 8), seven rebounds, four assists, two turnovers, one block