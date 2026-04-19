Nick Saban Walks Morgan Wallen into Bryant-Denny Stadium Concert: Roll Call

Country pop singer Morgan Wallen held the first concert at Bryant-Denny Stadium since 1992 on Saturday night, and a tradition of his sent the Alabama crowd into a frenzy.

The 19x-time Billboard Music Award winner starts concerts by walking into the stadium with a public figure who has roots in the venue. For example, Peyton Manning, an NFL legend and former Tennessee quarterback, walked Wallen out when a concert was held at Neyland Stadium.

A lot of guesses could've been thrown around for who would walk Wallen into the home stadium of Alabama football, including Ty Simpson, Ryan Coleman-Williams, Kalen DeBoer or Nate Oats. But in 2024, Bryant-Denny Stadium became "Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium," and on Saturday night, Nick Saban himself led Wallen onto his gridiron.

Saban and Wallen entered to the song "Broadway Girls," which is a collaboration by Wallen and rapper Lil Durk. The fans in Bryant-Denny Stadium were as loud as expected when the camera panned to the legendary former Alabama head coach.

Tuscaloosa was the third stop of Wallen's Still The Problem Tour. Six of his 18 remaining shows will be played at other colleges, including the University of Florida, University of Pittsburgh and University of Michigan (all two-night events).

Bryant-Denny Stadium explodes as Nick Saban appears on video with Morgan Wallen pic.twitter.com/4qt3hjFaR7 — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) April 19, 2026

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Season Opener

139 days (Sept. 5 vs. East Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium)

Roll Call: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Alabama women's basketball landed former DePaul guard Alayna West from the transfer portal. She appeared in all 32 games of her redshirt freshman season and made 11 starts. West averaged 7.1 points per game and finished ninth in the Big East in total steals (64).

NEWS: DePaul transfer Alayna West has committed to Alabama.



The 5-10 freshman averaged 7.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 2 spg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/UDcuiaD7HR — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 18, 2026

Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy recently became the first coach in conference history to record 500 SEC wins. Murphy was given a tribute at Rhoads Stadium as he and the rest of the Crimson Tide emotionally watched.

Alabama track and field athlete Joyce Oguama finished first in the women's discus for the third consecutive time following a toss of 60.91 meters. Oguama holds the UA record and the NCAA season No.1 toss at 62.13 meters at the Battle on the Bayou.

Another 🏆 for Joyce!



A toss of 60.91 meters (199-10) on her fifth attempt seals Oguama’s third consecutive first-place finish in women’s discus 👏🏽



📍Tom Jones Memorial | Gainesville, Fla. pic.twitter.com/vc0XuFxbj1 — Alabama Track & Field (@AlabamaTrack) April 18, 2026

Saturday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

Women's rowing at Orlando Invite: 3v8+ – 3rd vs. UCF/Penn/Miami/SMU (3:20.5); 2v4+ – 1st vs. UCF/Miami/Duke/Oklahoma (3:42.2); 1v4+ – 5th vs. UCF/Duke/Penn/Miami (3:39.1); 2V8+ – 2nd vs. UCF/Miami/Penn/Duke (3:18.8); 1V8+ – 4th vs UCF/Duke/Miami/Oklahoma (3:14.9)

Track and field at Tom Jones Memorial: Men's discus throw: Barry Evans – 12th (50.40); Women's 100-meter: Faith Osamuyi – 27th (11.87), Amariya Hardeman – 35th (11.98), Judith Mokobe – DNS; Women's pole vault: Isabella Maple – 6th (3.90), Amelia Johnson – 12th (3.90); Women's 100-meter hurdles: Faith Osamuyi – 24th (13.63); Women's high jump: Miracle Ailes – 5th (1.71); Men's 110-meter hurdles: Isaiah Patrick – 14th (13.99); Women's hammer throw: Catalina Rodriguez – 8th (61.48); Women's 4x100: Alabama – DNF; Men's discus throw: Trevor Gunzell – 3rd (62.57), Christopher Crawford – 5th (59.45), Christopher Young – 6th (59.25); Women's discus throw: Joyce Oguama – 1st (60.91); Men's 400-meter: Mouatez Sikiou – DNS; Men's 4x400: Alabama – 5th

Women's golf at SEC Championships: Alabama sits in last at 31-over par 591 (296-295) after 36 holes

Sunday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

Women's golf at SEC Championships, Belleair, Florida, All Day, Live Stats

Baseball at Texas, Austin Texas, 1 p.m. CT, SECN+, Listen, Live Stats

This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

April 19, 1968: Keith McCants was born in Mobile.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“It ain’t how you fall, it’s how you get back up.” Keith McCants

We'll Leave You With This...

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