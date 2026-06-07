Alabama Football Flips 2027 Tight End Away From Syracuse

Alabama has flipped 2027 tight end Michael Nnabuife away from Syracuse, per Yea Alabama, UA's NIL Collective.

The 3-star prospect made an official visit to Tuscaloosa over the weekend and clearly liked what he saw. A few others who were in town this weekend included 5-star quarterback and Alabama commit Elijah Haven, 3-star wide receiver Majay Thompson, 3-star tight end Colton Johnson and kicker Luke Cody.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore is ranked as the No. 916 recruit nationally, the No. 47 tight end and the No. 23 player in the state of Maryland, per On3. Nnabuife committed to Syracuse on May 20, but changed his mind once he arrived in Tuscaloosa.

Nnabuife ultimately picked Alabama over Syracuse, South Carolina, West Virginia, Rutgers, Kentucky, NC State, Toledo, South Florida and Delaware State, per 247 Sports.

Nnabuife joins the following commits in Alabama's 2027 recruiting class: 5-star quarterback Elijah Haven, 4-star linebacker Kenneth Simon II, 4-star running back Nigel Newkirk, 4-star quarterback Trent Seaborn, 3-star defensive linemen AJ Pauley and Stevan Thornton III and 3-star tight end Oakley Keegan.

Keegan was once one of two Alabama tight end commits alongside 4-star Colt Lumpris. However, Lumpris flipped to Michigan on May 27.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.

3-star - Linebacker - Dustin Henry - Laurel, Md.

Alabama's 2027 Decommitments

Colt Lumpris, 4-star TE, 6-6, 225 pounds – committed to Michigan Nash Johnson III, 3-star CB, 6-0, 170 pounds – committed to Auburn Jabarrius Garror, 4-star EDGE, 6-2 1/2, 215 pounds Jatori Williams, 4-star IOL, 6-5, 320 pounds – committed to Miami Ba'Roc Willis, 3-star EDGE, 6-3, 220 pounds – committed to Colorado

BamaCentral is keeping track of the commits with this link.

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