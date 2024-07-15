Noah Clowney Turns 20, Scores 13 in Summer League Game: Roll Call, July 15, 2024
Former Alabama forward Noah Clowney celebrated his 20th birthday on Sunday and had a strong performance for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Summer League on the same day.
Clowney had 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in Sunday's start. The Nets would go on to lose to the Los Angeles Clippers, 87-78.
After spending one season at Alabama, Clowney was selected by the Nets in the first round with the 21st overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. In his rookie season, he spent time with the Long Island Nets in the G-League, but played in 23 games with four starts for Brooklyn.
Did you notice?
- After starting out hot with the lead after the first round, Justin Thomas finished T62 at 4-under at the Scottish Open.
- Alabama baseball signee Carter Johnson was selected with the No. 56 overall pick Sunday night in the 2024 MLB Draft. This means he likely will not end up playing for the Crimson Tide.
- On Friday, Alabama announced the sudden passing of athletic department academic advisor Mary Maruggi. She worked with the men's golf and football teams. "Mary was an incredible colleague who had a great impact on many of us within the department, but especially with the student-athletes she served," athletics director Greg Byrne said in a release. "Mary built exceptional relationships with her student-athletes, staff and coaches throughout her career. We will all miss her more than words can express."
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
47 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 15, 1962: Although he didn’t play for Alabama, legendary wide receiver John Stallworth was born in Tuscaloosa.
July 15, 1972: Paul “Bear” Bryant and Georgia Tech athletic director Bobby Dodd announced their teams will play annually from 1979-86. The two squads had not met since the annual series was terminated in 1964, but the two coaches had talked about renewing the series since becoming more amicable in 1970.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I don't know if I'll ever get tired of football. One time I thought I might. . . I was out there on the practice field wondering whether football had passed me by. Then I heard the Million Dollar Band playing over on the practice field. When they started playing 'Yea, Alabama,' I got goose bumps all over me. I looked out there and those young rascals in those crimson jerseys, and I just wanted to thank God for giving me the opportunity to coach and contribute in some small way at my alma mater and be a part of the University of Alabama tradition."— Paul W. “Bear” Bryant when asked if he would ever tire of coaching football.