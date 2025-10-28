Pat Surtain II Expected To Miss Over A Month With Pec Injury: Roll Call
Alabama alum Pat Surtain II is expected to miss 4-6 weeks after suffering a pectoral injury during the Denver Broncos' 44-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year went down while trying to tackle George Pickens in the final seconds of the first half.
Surtain suffered a pectoral strain that will not require surgery. He will be seeking a second opinion this week, but could very likely end up on injured reserve if the timeline is confirmed.
Surtain was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a Unanimous All-American in 2020 with the Crimson Tide as he won a national championship in Tuscaloosa. He is a two-time All-Pro selection with Denver and is regarded by most as the best cornerback in the NFL right now.
Did You Notice?
- JD Davison scored his first points in a Rockets uniform on Monday. The reigning G-League MVP hit a three in Houston's 137-109 win over the Nets. Noah Clowney scored two points for Brooklyn.
- Jaylen Waddle set the record for most receiving yards in franchise history in his first five seasons in the Dolphins' win on Sunday.
- 2026 Alabama women's golf commit Manon Petitcolas won at the International Spanish Stroke Play this weekend. The event is considered one of the most prestigious amateur outings in Europe.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Basketball Season Opener:
- Six days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 28, 1987: Javier Arenas was born in Tampa, Fla.
October 28, 1989: Big Thomas Rayam blocked Ray Tarasi's field-goal attempt with :13 remaining to give Alabama a 17-16 win over Penn State at University Park. The Lions were inches away from the goal line when Joe Paterno opted to go with what appeared to be a cinch field goal. The victory became known in Alabama football folklore as "Desperation Block." – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
Oct. 28: “To play the defense that he runs, you've got to have studs. The defense before was good, but they weren't built for the defense he runs. You give him time, and they're going to be studs.”- Jarret Johnson on Nick Saban (2008)