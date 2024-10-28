Patrick Surtain II Intercepts Bryce Young: Roll Call, October 28, 2024
Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was back in the starting role for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. It was his third start of the season; he was previously benched in favor of Andy Dalton after the team's first two games of the 2024 season. However, Dalton was sidelined against the Denver Broncos after a sprained thumb incurred in a car accident earlier this week.
Young's return to starting duties did not go according to plan as the Panthers lost by two scores on the road to fall to 1-7. The former top overall NFL Draft selection was also intercepted by his former college teammate, Patrick Surtain II, one of the best cornerbacks in the league.
For Denver, the 28-14 triumph moved the team to 5-3 in year two under Sean Payton. While the Broncos are at a strange juncture in recent organizational memory owing to the club's recent split from ex-quarterback Russell Wilson, the early returns on the 2024 campaign have perhaps exceeded expectations.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's basketball: vs. Memphis (exhibition) in Huntsville, Ala. Watch
Crimson Tide Results:
- Soccer: lost 3-1 at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn., but nevertheless earned a berth in the SEC Tournament.
- Softball: defeated Jacksonville State 10-3 (exhibition) in Oxford, Ala.
- Women's golf: 11th at Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, N.C.
Did You Notice?
- Despite the Baltimore Ravens' upset loss at the hands of the Cleveland Browns, former Alabama running back Derrick Henry's fantastic first season with his new club continued, as he became the first player in NFL history to score a touchdown in his first eight games with a team.
- Alabama soccer striker Gianna Paul scored the Crimson Tide's only goal in a Sunday loss at Vanderbilt. Despite the defeat, the score marked the junior's 12th of the year.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- October 28, 1987: Javier Arenas was born in Tampa, Fla.
- October 28, 1989: Big Thomas Rayam blocked Ray Tarasi's field-goal attempt with :13 remaining to give Alabama a 17-16 win over Penn State at University Park. The Lions were inches away from the goal line when Joe Paterno opted to go with what appeared to be a cinch field goal. The victory became known in Alabama football folklore as "Desperation Block." – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“To play the defense that he runs you've got to have studs. The defense before was good, but they weren't built for the defense he runs. You give him time and they're going to be studs.”- Former Alabama player Jarret Johnson
