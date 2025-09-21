Bama Central

Photo Gallery: UCF Volleyball Scores Win at Alabama

The Crimson Tide closed out the non-conference portion of its schedule with an 8-2 record.

Nicholas Ullery-Pintilie

The Alabama Crimson Tide volleyball team celebrates an early point against UCF, but couldn't pull out the win on Sept. 20 205 at Foster Auditorium.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —  The Alabama women's volleyball finished off its non-conference schedule with loss at home to UCF in the final match of the Crimson Classic. The Crimson Tide's defense wasn't able to cope with the Knights' scrappy offense and quick transitions during the four-set match: 25-18, 23-25, 25-17, 25-16.

Sophie Agee and Victoria Barrett led the Crimson Tide (8-2) with 13 and 11 kills, respectively. Hannah Parant was credited with 35 assists and Trinity Stanger had 17 digs.

The turning point came in the third set, when UCF (9-3) closed it out with a 9-2 run to win, 25-17, and take a 2-1 match lead. Five Knights tallied five or more kills, led by Avah Armour’s 17.

Here's how the match looked behind the lens:

1. In The Zone

Alabama libero Lily Hopkins serves
Alabama Crimson Tide volleyball player Lily Hopkins / Nicholas Ullery-Pintilie Alabama Crimson Tide on SI/BamaCentral

When your team is down five points and you're up to serve, the pressure can be almost tangible. However, Lily Hopkins doesn't let that get to her as she has her serving routine to thank for keeping herself level-headed.

2. Over The Block

Alabama outside hitter Victoria Barrett spikes
Alabama Crimson Tide volleyball player. Victoria Barrett / Nicholas Ullery-Pintilie Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral

Alabama volleyball has a powerhouse hitter with Victoria Barrett. With a good approach and high set, she has shown that she can hit over blocks.

3. No Way Through

Alabama blocks UCF hitter
Alabama Crimson Tide volleyball player Sarah Stevens gets the block. / Nicholas Ullery-Pintilie Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral

Alabama volleyball fans can count on graduate student Sarah Stevens holding her own on the net.

4. She Is Everywhere

Crimson Tide libero digs the ball
Alabama Crimson Tide graduate student Trinity Stanger. / Nicholas Ullery-Pintilie Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral

Graduate student Trinity Stanger had an impressive display tonight with a staggering 17 digs. When your libero can cover the vast majority of the court, it takes a mental load off the rest of the team.

5. In Good Hands

Alabama setter Hannah Parant
Alabama Crimson Tide redshirt-freshman setter Hannah Parant. / Nicholas Ullery-Pintilie Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral

Alabama volleyball has an exciting young talent with redshirt-freshman setter Hannah Parant. In her last game against Memphis, Hannah dished out 34 assists as well as 10 service aces. In the game against UCF, the setter chimed in with a handful of service aces as well. She is one to keep an eye on.

6. Agee Likes An Angle

Alabama outside hitter Sophie Agee
Alabama Crimson Tide outside hitter Sophie Agee. / Nicholas Ullery-Pintilie Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral

Outside hitter Sophie Agee adds to her season tally with 13 more in the game against UCF.

7. Mind The Gaps

Crimson Tide blockers finish the job
Alabama volleyball gets the block against UCF. / Nicholas Ullery-Pintilie Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral

UCF's balanced attack made it difficult for Alabama to block and counter. Sarah Stevens (not pictured) led the Crimson Tide in blocks with three.

8. Say Cheese

Middle blocker Sarah Stevens loves the game
Alabama Crimson Tide middle blocker Sarah Stevens. / Nicholas Ullery-Pintilie Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral

Alabama volleyball has very capable middle blockers at their disposal. Middle blockers Sarah Stevens and Lily Gervase are the kind of players to turn a game on its head.

9. Word To The Wise

Coach Reed giving speech
Alabama Crimson Tide volleyball coach Rashida Reed / Nicholas Ullery-Pintilie Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral

Head Coach Rashida Reed talks to her players during a break in the action to try and help the Crimson Tide turn the momentum. However UCF jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the fourth set and closed out the match 25-16.

10. Big Al Likes To Dance

Big Al dances with the crowd
Big Al performs for fans at Alabama volleyball vs. UCF. / Nicholas Ullery-Pintilie Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral

As the UCF game was approaching its conclusion, Big Al took it onto himself to stir the home fans by dancing to the music on the speakers. The tactic seemed to work, as the crowd suddenly came to live in support of the Crimson Tide.

Alabama will open SEC play at Auburn on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.

