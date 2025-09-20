Photo Gallery: Alabama Women's Volleyball in the Crimson Classic
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Did you know that the Alabama Crimson Tide volleyball team wears black uniforms? They were on display, along with some timely hitting in the first match of the Crimson Classic on Thursday evening. The host team won at Foster Auditorium in four sets: 25-8, 25-19, 25-27, 25-23.
Alabama will close out the non-conference portion of its schedule on Saturday when it plays UCF at 5 p.m. CT.
On Friday evening, UCF defeated Memphis by the same 3-1 score. The Knights had a season-high 14 blocks and 13 aces in the win. Graduate student Skylar English had a career-high nine aces and redshirt sophomore Sasha Cohen had 14 kills to lead Central Florida, which plays in the Big 12 conference.
Alabama and UCF (5 p.m. CT, SECN+) are two of the best serving teams in college volleyball, and the Crimson Tide (8-1) is undefeated at home this season. But before they hit the floor, here's a quick look back at UA's win against Memphis.
1. Point!
Here, Alabama outside hitter Victoria Barrett took matters into her own hands, and scored a point with a stunning hit splitting the blockers.
2. United We Stand
Volleyball is a mental sport just as much as it is a physical sport. When trying to face down an opponents on the other side of the net, the team's overall energy can be as important as anything. Notice here that every reserve Crimson Tide player was up celebrating after a stuff.
3. No Flight Zone
Throughout most of the the first set, Alabama seemed like it would be impossible to stop, like on this block on the Memphis outside hitter. It carried over to the second set, won by Alabama 25-19. The Crimson Tide was just as relentless with the attack, and it showed with the redshirt-freshman Setter Hannah Parant notching a double-double.
4. Talk About Focussed
5. The Long Arm of the Tide
Victoria Barrett can take over a match offensively, and her long reach can be downright discouraging to opponents.
6. Agee Scores off a block
Crimson Tide outside hitter Sophie Agee takes to the court in style. Her smart hitting led to 10 points being scored against Memphis. The senior already has 90 kills in this season.
7. Game ... set ...
Alabama Crimson Tide's libero Lindsey Brown decided she had something to prove in her time on the court. She took charge and went after every ball she could.
Finally, we'll leave you with another shot of Agee.
