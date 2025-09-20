Bama Central

Photo Gallery: Alabama Women's Volleyball in the Crimson Classic

The Crimson Tide won a four-set match against Memphis in the opening match of the Crimson Classic.

Nicholas Ullery-Pintilie

Alabama Crimson Tide volleyball outside hitter Victoria Barrett and middle blocker Sarah Stevens celebrate after a block against Memphis in the Crimson Classic.
Alabama Crimson Tide volleyball outside hitter Victoria Barrett and middle blocker Sarah Stevens celebrate after a block against Memphis in the Crimson Classic. / Nico Ullery-Pintilie Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Did you know that the Alabama Crimson Tide volleyball team wears black uniforms? They were on display, along with some timely hitting in the first match of the Crimson Classic on Thursday evening. The host team won at Foster Auditorium in four sets: 25-8, 25-19, 25-27, 25-23.

Alabama will close out the non-conference portion of its schedule on Saturday when it plays UCF at 5 p.m. CT.

On Friday evening, UCF defeated Memphis by the same 3-1 score. The Knights had a season-high 14 blocks and 13 aces in the win. Graduate student Skylar English had a career-high nine aces and redshirt sophomore Sasha Cohen had 14 kills to lead Central Florida, which plays in the Big 12 conference.

Alabama and UCF (5 p.m. CT, SECN+) are two of the best serving teams in college volleyball, and the Crimson Tide (8-1) is undefeated at home this season. But before they hit the floor, here's a quick look back at UA's win against Memphis.

1. Point!

Alabama Crimson Tide outside hitter Victoria Barrett.
Alabama Crimson Tide outside hitter Victoria Barrett splits the Memphis blockers to score a point. / Nico Ullery-Pintilie Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral

Here, Alabama outside hitter Victoria Barrett took matters into her own hands, and scored a point with a stunning hit splitting the blockers.

2. United We Stand

Alabama Crimson Tide volleyball bench players.
Alabama Crimson Tide volleyball bench players bring the energy against Memphis. / Nico Ullery-Pintilie Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral

Volleyball is a mental sport just as much as it is a physical sport. When trying to face down an opponents on the other side of the net, the team's overall energy can be as important as anything. Notice here that every reserve Crimson Tide player was up celebrating after a stuff.

3. No Flight Zone

Alabama volleyball graduate students Victoria Barrett and Sarah Stevens a
Alabama volleyball graduate students Victoria Barrett and Sarah Stevens act as a human wall while making an important block against Memphis. / Nico Ullery-Pintilie Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral

Throughout most of the the first set, Alabama seemed like it would be impossible to stop, like on this block on the Memphis outside hitter. It carried over to the second set, won by Alabama 25-19. The Crimson Tide was just as relentless with the attack, and it showed with the redshirt-freshman Setter Hannah Parant notching a double-double.

4. Talk About Focussed

Alabama Crimson Tide graduate student Sarah Stevens.
Alabama Crimson Tide graduate student Sarah Stevens zeros in on a shot during the volleyball team's four-set victory over Memphis. / Nico Ullery-Pintilie/Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

5. The Long Arm of the Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide outside hitter Victoria Barrett
Alabama Crimson Tide volleyball outside hitter Victoria Barrett shows of her tremendous reach against Memphis. / Nico Ullery-Pintilie Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral

Victoria Barrett can take over a match offensively, and her long reach can be downright discouraging to opponents.

6. Agee Scores off a block

Alabama volleyball outside hitter Sophie Agee
Alabama Crimson Tide outside hitter Sophie Agee likes to hit off the block / Nico Ullery-Pintilie Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral

Crimson Tide outside hitter Sophie Agee takes to the court in style. Her smart hitting led to 10 points being scored against Memphis. The senior already has 90 kills in this season.

7. Game ... set ...

Alabama Crimson Tide volleyball Lindsey Brown.
Setting is easy when Alabama libero/defensive specialist Lindsey Brown is in the back row. / Nico Ullery-Pintilie Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral

Alabama Crimson Tide's libero Lindsey Brown decided she had something to prove in her time on the court. She took charge and went after every ball she could.

Finally, we'll leave you with another shot of Agee.

Alabama senior outside hitter Sophie Agee
Alabama senior outside hitter Sophie Agee takes aim as the Crimson Tide volleyball team faced Memphis at Foster Auditorium. / Nico Ullery-Pintile, Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral

See Also:

Alabama Volleyball Aces Memphis, Soccer Rolls Past LSU: Roll Call

feed

Published
Nicholas Ullery-Pintilie
NICHOLAS ULLERY-PINTILIE

Nicholas Ullery-Pintilie is studying biology at the University of Alabama, but photography is a long-standing passion. His specialties are portraits and sports, especially and teams and athletes that aren't always in the spotlight. He has a long-standing relationship with several Crimson Tide club teams. "Aside from my interest in sports photography, I am also a huge nerd."

Home/All Things Bama