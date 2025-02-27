Playing the IBOB for The National Title on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we dive into Alabama's next game against Tennessee, the SEC tournament bracket, Joe Lunardi's latest NCAA Tournament projection and Kalen DeBoer's comments on Alabama's spring game.
The show opens with a voicemail addressing Tuesday night's victory over Mississippi State before going on a diatribe about SEC officiating as last nigh't Vanderbilt-Texas A&M game had a ridiculous ending.
The conversation turns to this weekend's game against Tennessee as our hosts dread watching the Volunteers play for two hours. Alabama's struggled in Knoxville, but can rise above the physicality and win on the road?
From there we look into the SEC Tournament bracket and decide which half of the event we'd rather see the Crimson Tide slotted to. Is winning the SEC Tournament a worthy goal? Would you rather see the team play poorly in Nashville in order to prepare for the NCAA Tournament?
The conversation then gets into the NCAA Tournament as both Alabama and Auburn are 1-seeds in Joe Lunardi's latest projection. What would San Antonio look like with both the Crimson Tide and Tigers at the Final Four?
