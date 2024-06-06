Possible Renovations Coming to Coleman Coliseum: Roll Call, June 6, 2024
The UA System Board of Trustees is set to meet on June 7, and on the meeting agenda includes a hint at possible renovations to Coleman Coliseum, the home of Alabama basketball and gymnastics.
Under Physical Properties Committee Report, item No. 7 reads, "Consideration of Resolution approving the preliminary project scope and budget; granting authorization to execute an Owner/Architect Agreement for the Coleman Coliseum Basketball Training & Player Development Facility Expansion and Renovation at UA (Stage I & Stage II)"
Ever since announcing the plan to build a new basketball arena in February of 2022, fans have been clamoring for more news about its development. This isn't a new arena, but with inflation combined with the need for funds directed to NIL, renovations to the already existing Coleman Coliseum may be the path UA chooses to take for the time being.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's NCAA Track and Field National Championship, Eugene, Ore.
Crimson Tide Results:
Track and Field: Alabama had a number of athletes move on to the finals in the NCAA National Championship in Oregon: Samuel Ogazi (400m), Corde Long and Chris Robinson (400m hurdles), and Tarsis Orogot (200m).
Did you notice?
- Alabama rowing finished the season ranked No. 19 in the national polls.
- Alabama athletics teams posted an average APR (Academic Progress Rating) score of 995.5 during the 2023-24 school year, the highest in school history.
- Alabama tennis player Zach Foster was named an Academic All-American, the second ever in school history.
Countdown to Alabama Football's 2024 Season Opener:
- 85 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 6, 1929: The University Athletic Committee named the new football arena in Tuscaloosa “The George Hutcheson Denny Stadium.” The resolution was introduced by Committee member Hugo Friedman, who said the stadium will seat 12,350 fans. Money for erecting the stadium came from funds earned by Alabama's two appearances in the Rose Bowl. Denny said one day the stadium will seat as many as 60,000 spectators. Such a futuristic outlook is not plausible according to media pundits. — Bryant Museum
June 6, 1974: Patrick Hape was born in Killen, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“The best you can do is not enough unless it gets the job done.”— Wallace Wade
