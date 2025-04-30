Projecting Alabama's Offense in 2025: The Joe Gaither Show

Bama Central

Let's take a look at the Crimson Tide offense in 2025 and decide who will start and where Alabama may struggle. | Episode 427: April 30, 2025.

Let's have a happy hump day on a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we officially close the spring transfer portal and start placing the players in a pecking order. The show dives into Alabama's 2025 offensive depth chart and discusses Nick Saban speaking at Alabama's graduation event.

The program begins with Woods giving a small recruiting update as two top prospects are moving their commitment dates with eyes on the Crimson Tide. We discuss Travis Hunter's impact on college football and recruiting before transitioning to Alabama football.

The show moves into the Alabama offense as the spring portal is now closed. Who is starting for the Crimson Tide? Who are the key backups that may assert themselves before the end of the year? The program goes position by position on the Alabama offense and discusses how year two under Kalen DeBoer might look.

The show concludes with local news and sports colliding as former Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been added to the University of Alabama's graduation ceremony to entice more attendance.

