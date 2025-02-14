Bama Central

Putting Saturday's Iron Bowl Of Basketball Into Historical Context. Just A Minute

The most highly anticipated game of the regular season has real historical significance as well.

Peyton Davis

Jan 25, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats disputes a call during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats disputes a call during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
In this story:

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral's Peyton Davis details the historical significance of Saturday's matchup between Alabama and Auburn.

The eyes of the college basketball world will be on Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa tomorrow afternoon.

Alabama versus Auburn. The Iron Bowl. The story has been told numerous times and has given many memories over the years on the gridiron of Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, and Jordan-Hare Stadium at the Plains across the state.

However, on Saturday, an unprecedented chapter of the series begins, as the two bitter in-state rivals will face off on the court as the two top-ranked teams in the country. A scenario that has never taken place in football.

The gravity of this game is obvious when it comes to in the state of Alabama, but this game is also of historical significance in college basketball as a whole.

One versus two has never happened in the history of the SEC in basketball. Adding further context, when looking at the sport's most significant rivalry, Duke versus North Carolina, such matchup has only happened three times in the series's history and never since the turn of the century.

Since 1951, a matchup like this has only happened 22 times, with one holding a narrow 12-to-10 advantage over two.

There is an unprecedented nature about this game, but even on the court, it is a clash of two very different styles between traditional and modern basketball.

Auburn is a team elite in the half court on both ends, highly efficient and an offense that runs through their star big mostly from the low block. A style that is similar to the great teams from the past.

Alabama is the more analytical style that has trickled down from the pro game. Fast paced and centered around getting looks at the rim and three point line.

This formula broke many statistical trends last year in the team's run to the Final Four, as they did so despite their cold end to the season and while being ranked 111th on Kenpom's defensive efficiency ratings.

There are no shortage of storylines ahead of this season's first edition of the Iron Bowl of Basketball, and Tuscaloosa will have a fall-like game day feel early Saturday morning in anticipation of a true heavyweight clash at 3 p.m CST.

Published
Peyton Davis
PEYTON DAVIS

Peyton Davis is an intern with BamaCentral, covering football, basketball and baseball. He has also covered for the Miami and Boston College OnSI sites. He will graduate from Alabama in the spring of 2025 with a degree and news media. During his four years at UA, Peyton appeared on the radio for WVUA-FM as well as Tide 100.9, along with covering games for WVUA23 and beat reporting for both football and basketball. Born and raised in New Orleans, Peyton has also contributed for local sites such as Cresent City Sports, covering high school football and baseball as well as BootKrewe Media, where he covered the New Orleans Saints.

Home/All Things Bama