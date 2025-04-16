Rachel Rybicki Earns NCAA Elite 90 Award: Roll Call, April 16, 2025
Alabama gymnastics celebrated on Tuesday as junior Rachel Rybicki became the fifth gymnast in Crimson Tide program history to receive the NCAA Elite 90 award. The award honors exceptional achievements of student-athletes. The Elite 90 is awarded to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA at the finals site for each of the NCAA's 90 championships.
Rybicki is double majoring in economics and finance and minoring in Spanish. She currently holds a 4.00 GPA.
"Rachel always brings a fierce commitment to excellence to everything she does and has truly established herself as a difference maker within our program," head coach Ashley Johnston said. "Her positivity is contagious, and she truly invests in others while taking exceptional ownership in every aspect of her development. We couldn't be more proud of Rachel for earning the Elite 90 award, as this is a true reflection of who she is both on the floor and in the classroom."
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's Golf: SEC Championships, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
- Men's Tennis: Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, 9 a.m. CT
- Women's Tennis: Alabama at Florida, 3 p.m.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Baseball: Alabama 5, UAB 3
- Women's Golf: Alabama is in 11th place after 36 holes at the SEC Championships with a team total of 10-over par.
- Men's Golf: Alabama finished second at the Old Waverly Collegiate on Tuesday, finishing with a team total score of 6-under par.
Did You Notice?
- Detroit Lions and former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold announced plans to change his jersey number from No. 0 to No. 6 to honor former Crimson Tide teammate Khyree Jackson. Jackson passed away in a car accident before his rookie season could begin with the Minnesota Vikings.
- Aaliyah Nye and Sarah Ashlee Baker were right back in the gym after being drafted in to the WNBA.
Former Alabama and South Carolina basketball player Nick Pringle has transferred to Arkansas.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 127 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 16, 1906: Tommy Sewell, the brother of Joe Sewell, who played two years for the Crimson Tide and had one at-bat in the major leagues for the Chicago Cubs, was born in Titus, Ala.
April 16, 1983: In his first spring game as Alabama’s head coach, Ray Perkins watched the White beat the Red, 14-11. A crowd of 23,000 was on-hand to see a total of 81 passes for 446 yards through the air. However, the star of the game was defensive tackle Jon Hand, who landed the "Dixie Howell MVP" honor. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I think I'm telling the truth. I sat by Ray Perkins at the Hall of Fame dinner in New York, and at that time he didn't know he was our coach and I didn't either."- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant