Rob Vaughn Ejected from Alabama Baseball Series Finale: Roll Call, March 23, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, including full TV listings.

Feb 18, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn shouts to an umpire that he wants a replay during the game with Middle Tennessee State at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
Feb 18, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn shouts to an umpire that he wants a replay during the game with Middle Tennessee State at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 12 Alabama baseball team dropped its series to No. 1 Tennessee with a 9-2 loss in the rubber match on Saturday. It also lost its second-year head coach during the game.

Crimson Tide coach Rob Vaughn was ejected in the third inning for arguing a call he disagreed with, specifically a foul tip that Alabama didn't think hit the ground. Without Vaughn for the bulk of the contest, the Crimson Tide struggled to keep pace with the Volunteers.

Alabama remains 4-2 in league play, a very good spot to be in when it comes to the landscape of the difficult SEC.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

  • Men's basketball: vs. No. 7-seed Saint Mary's in NCAA Tournament Round of 32 in Cleveland, 5:10 p.m. CT Watch Listen
  • Softball: at No. 5 Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, 1 p.m. CT Watch Listen
  • Women's golf: Florida State Match Up in Tallahassee, Fla.
  • Women's tennis: at Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., 1 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide Results:

  • Women's basketball: defeated 12-seed Green Bay 81-67 in College Park, Md., to advance to Round of 32.
  • Softball: defeated No. 5 Texas A&M 2-1 in College Station, Texas.
  • Gymnastics: won Session I and finished fifth overall at SEC Championships in Birmingham, Ala.
  • Baseball: lost 9-2 to No. 1 Tennessee in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
  • Women's soccer: drew with Mississippi State 2-2 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
  • Men's tennis: defeated Kentucky 4-3 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
  • Women's golf: competed at Florida State Match Up in Tallahassee, Fla.
  • Track and field: continued its start to outdoor season at the Bulldog Relays in Starkville, Miss.
  • Swim and dive: Cadence Vincent earned her fifth All-America honor on final day of NCAA Championships in Federal Way, Wash.

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama women's basketball guard Aaliyah Nye broke her own program record for most three-point baskets made in a season in the Crimson Tide's Round of 64 win over Green Bay on Saturday.
  • Justin Thomas carded a third-round 65 at the Valspar Invitational and now sits two strokes back of the lead.
  • Former Alabama basketball player Keon Ellis scored 18 first-half points for the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:

  • 151 days.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

  • March 23, 1943: In a poll conducted by the Birmingham News and Age-Herald, 2,000 fans cast their ballots for the all-time Alabama football team. Elected to the squad were ends Don Hutson (1932-34) and Holt Rast (1939-41), tackles Bully VandeGraaf (1912-15) and Bill Lee (1932-34), guards Bruce Jones (1923-25) and Fred Sington (1928-30), center Joe Domanovich (1940-42), and backs Dixie Howell (1932-34), Johnny Cain (1930-32), Pooley Hubert (1923-25) and Auxford Burks (1902-06). – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"The biggest mistake coaches make is taking borderline cases and trying to save them. I'm not talking about grades now, I'm talking about character. I want to know before a boy enrolls about his home life, and what his parents want him to be."

– Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll Leave You with This:

