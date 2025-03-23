Rob Vaughn Ejected from Alabama Baseball Series Finale: Roll Call, March 23, 2025
The No. 12 Alabama baseball team dropped its series to No. 1 Tennessee with a 9-2 loss in the rubber match on Saturday. It also lost its second-year head coach during the game.
Crimson Tide coach Rob Vaughn was ejected in the third inning for arguing a call he disagreed with, specifically a foul tip that Alabama didn't think hit the ground. Without Vaughn for the bulk of the contest, the Crimson Tide struggled to keep pace with the Volunteers.
Alabama remains 4-2 in league play, a very good spot to be in when it comes to the landscape of the difficult SEC.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's basketball: vs. No. 7-seed Saint Mary's in NCAA Tournament Round of 32 in Cleveland, 5:10 p.m. CT Watch Listen
- Women's golf: Florida State Match Up in Tallahassee, Fla.
- Women's tennis: at Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., 1 p.m. CT
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's basketball: defeated 12-seed Green Bay 81-67 in College Park, Md., to advance to Round of 32.
- Softball: defeated No. 5 Texas A&M 2-1 in College Station, Texas.
- Gymnastics: won Session I and finished fifth overall at SEC Championships in Birmingham, Ala.
- Baseball: lost 9-2 to No. 1 Tennessee in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Women's soccer: drew with Mississippi State 2-2 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Men's tennis: defeated Kentucky 4-3 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Women's golf: competed at Florida State Match Up in Tallahassee, Fla.
- Track and field: continued its start to outdoor season at the Bulldog Relays in Starkville, Miss.
- Swim and dive: Cadence Vincent earned her fifth All-America honor on final day of NCAA Championships in Federal Way, Wash.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama women's basketball guard Aaliyah Nye broke her own program record for most three-point baskets made in a season in the Crimson Tide's Round of 64 win over Green Bay on Saturday.
- Justin Thomas carded a third-round 65 at the Valspar Invitational and now sits two strokes back of the lead.
- Former Alabama basketball player Keon Ellis scored 18 first-half points for the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 151 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- March 23, 1943: In a poll conducted by the Birmingham News and Age-Herald, 2,000 fans cast their ballots for the all-time Alabama football team. Elected to the squad were ends Don Hutson (1932-34) and Holt Rast (1939-41), tackles Bully VandeGraaf (1912-15) and Bill Lee (1932-34), guards Bruce Jones (1923-25) and Fred Sington (1928-30), center Joe Domanovich (1940-42), and backs Dixie Howell (1932-34), Johnny Cain (1930-32), Pooley Hubert (1923-25) and Auxford Burks (1902-06). – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"The biggest mistake coaches make is taking borderline cases and trying to save them. I'm not talking about grades now, I'm talking about character. I want to know before a boy enrolls about his home life, and what his parents want him to be."- – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant