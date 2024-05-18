Roll Call, May 18, 2024: Lee Hodges, Justin Thomas Climb PGA Championship Leaderboard
The second round of the 2024 PGA Championship took place on Friday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. There are three former Alabama golfers in the field: Nick Dunlap, Lee Hodges and two-time PGA champion Justin Thomas.
Hodges shot a 6-under par 65 (6-under par overall) and climbed 49 spots to share a six-way tie for 16th. Thomas is one of the golfers that Hodges is tied with as he shot 4-under 67 and climbed 16 spots. Dunlap shot a 2-over par 73 (5-over par overall) and is tied for 123rd, but will be cut.
Saturday's third round of the 2024 PGA Championship will be on ESPN and CBS, with coverage beginning on ESPN at 9 a.m. CT and continuing on CBS at 12 p.m.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Softball: NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional, Alabama vs. Southeastern, 10:30 a.m. CT, ESPN+
- If Alabama softball falls to Southeastern, the Crimson Tide will play the winner of Clemson vs. USC Upstate at 3:30 p.m. CT.
- Baseball: Alabama at Auburn, 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
105 days
Did you notice?
- Alabama softball's victory over USC Upstate was the 1,300th career win of head coach Patrick Murphy's career.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
May 18, 1979: Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant went back to Texas for a reunion with his 1954 Texas A&M team, the famed squad taken to Junction, Tex., for what was termed a "football boot camp." Only 27 players returned from the Junction to play for Texas A&M and 23 of those were at the reunion.
May 18, 1979: While Bryant was out of town, the Birmingham News reported that the league coaches were picking Alabama to repeat as SEC Champions, but only two Bama players received "best awards." Dwight Stephenson was listed as the "best offensive lineman" and Major Ogilvie the "best blocker in the SEC."
May 18, 1988: Marquis Johnson was born in Orlando.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"They had to put up with my stupidity. I believe if I had been one of those players, I'd have quit, too." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant to Time magazine in 1980 on how he treated the Junction Boys at Texas A&M
