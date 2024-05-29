Roll Call, May 29, 2024: Alabama Freshman Named to 2024 USA Men’s Basketball U18 National Team
The excitement around Alabama basketball is arguably at an all-time high as the Crimson Tide is coming off its first Final Four appearance in program history this past season. The anticipation is building for the upcoming season as head coach Nate Oats and his staff signed the No. 2 recruiting class for the upcoming year.
The highest ranked member of the upcoming class, McDonald's All-American Derrion Reid, was named to the 2024 USA Basketball Men's U18 National Team on Tuesday. Reid was one of 12 players selected for the team after four days of training camp in Colorado Springs. He will represent the United States in the 2024 FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup from June 3-9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The 6-foot-8 forward is considered the No. 16 overall player in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports and is the fourth-highest recruit in program history behind Collin Sexton, Brandon Miller and JD Davison. His selection to the the U.S. U18 National Team makes him the second Alabama player in history to make the team following JaMychal Green who was chosen for the 2008 team.
The United States was drawn into Group B with Argentina, Belize and Brazil with the matchup against Argentina kicking off their competition on June 3.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama golfer Canon Claycomb was named to the 2024 PING Southeast All-Regional team on Tuesday. It's the third year in a row Claycomb was chosen to the team, becoming the first Alabama golfer to achieve the feat since Robby Shelton in 2014-16. His selection also gives the Crimson Tide its eighth consecutive appearance on the team. He finished the season ranked No. 20 in the PGA Tour University rankings, turning in four top-10 finishes to pace the Alabama team in 2024.
- On the heels of its Super Regional win in Knoxville the Alabama softball team landed five players to the 2023-24 College Sports Communicators Academic All-Districk team. Jenna Johnson was chosen for the third time in her career while Abby Duchscherer, Alea Johnson, Kenleigh Cahalan and Kendal Clark were chosen for the first time in each of their careers.
- Tuesday was officially "Not on Herb" Day in the state of Louisiana as Governor Jeff Landry signed it into proclimation. Landry made the declaration to honor Jones's first-ever selection to NBA First Team All Defense. Jones was one of four players in the NBA this season to tally at least 100 steals and 60 blocks.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 94 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 29, 1966: Former Alabama quarterback Pat Trammell, who spurned offers to play professional football, officially fulfilled his professional dream of becoming a doctor.
May 29, 1984: Tim Castille was born in Birmingham, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Well, they're not blocking anyone, so I'd thought I'd see if they could play defense." — Quarterback Pat Trammell, explaining to Paul W. “Bear” Bryant why he had quick-kicked on third down (during the "one-platoon system")
